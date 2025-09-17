or
Travis Kelce Believes Wedding Planning With Taylor Swift Is 'Going to Be Easy,' Reveals They'll Have 'Live Music' Instead of DJ

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: mega

Travis Kelce revealed a few details about what he and fiancée Taylor Swift want for their upcoming wedding.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2025, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Even Jimmy Fallon is dying to know details about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding!

The comedian appeared as a guest on the Wednesday, September 17, episode of the NFL star and brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, where he asked about the planning process.

Travis Kelce Shares Wedding Planning Details

Photo of Travis Kelce thinks planning his wedding with Taylor Swift 'will be easy.'
Source: @newheights/instagram

Travis Kelce thinks planning his wedding with Taylor Swift 'will be easy.'

"Don't stress about it. I remember thinking about it with my wife," said the late-night TV host, referring to when he wed Nancy Juvonen in 2007.

"That one's gonna be easy. I just gotta figure out how to win a football game first," Travis replied. "The wedding will be easy compared to how to f------ catch a God d--- football."

The athlete's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are 0-2 this season, with Travis fumbling the ball in their most recent game.

Photo of the Kansas City Chiefs star said they'll have 'live music' instead of a DJ.
Source: mega

The Kansas City Chiefs star said they'll have 'live music' instead of a DJ.

Fallon went on to ask, "Are you gonna do DJ or band? Are you thinking about all this stuff?"

"Yeah, I think we're live music kind of people, you know?" said the groom-to-be.

Jason chimed in to note that Travis is known to kill it on the dance floor. "I've seen these [moves] all growing up. He's always had this in his bag," the dad-of-four spilled. "He's been a man of entertainment since the beginning. So this is not surprising."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce

Photo of the couple announced their engagement via Instagram on August 26.
Source: mega

The couple announced their engagement via Instagram on August 26.

As OK! reported, the stars revealed their engagement via Instagram on August 26, sharing photos of Travis getting down on one knee while in their backyard filled with flowers.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," they captioned their joint post.

Jason took a moment on the August 27 installment of "New Heights" to give a shout-out to the power couple over the exciting update.

Photo of the pair first went public with their romance in September 2023.
Source: @killatrav/instagram

The pair first went public with their romance in September 2023.

"Before we get to the [episode], there is one gigantic piece of new news that just hit the waves. We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off, so he’s not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at 'New Heights' to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged!" he raved. "The proposal heard around the world! F--- yeah!"

Their Nuptials Will Be 'Private'

Photo of a source said the wedding won't be 'a spectacle.'
Source: @killatrav/instagram

A source said the wedding won't be 'a spectacle.'

While the duo has been relatively public since debuting their romance to the world in September 2023, a source insisted to a news outlet that their nuptials "will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle."

"They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy," the source continued. "She’s incredibly happy. It’s all just perfect."

