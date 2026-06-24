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Taylor Swift Flashes Her Ring During Surprise Performance in Nashville Ahead of Alleged Wedding to Travis Kelce: Watch

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift flashed her ring during a surprise performance of 'Love Story' in Nashville.

June 24 2026, Updated 12:49 p.m. ET

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Image of Taylor Swift joined Lainey Wilson onstage for an unexpected duet at Tight End University.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift joined Lainey Wilson onstage for an unexpected duet at Tight End University.

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Taylor Swift surprised fans in Nashville, flashing her engagement ring while singing alongside Lainey Wilson at Tight End University.

As Swift delivered the famous bridge lyric, "He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring," she displayed the vintage-inspired, old-mine-cut ring on her finger.

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Source: Twitter/@swifferupdates

Taylor Swift’s Nashville moment went viral as she seemingly referenced her engagement while singing on stage.

Her video went viral online, and fans acknowledged her sweet romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

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Image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding remains in spotlight yet the couple haven't confirmed.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding remains in spotlight yet the couple haven't confirmed.

The performance was one of Swift's most-discussed public appearances in recent weeks and occurred amid ongoing speculation about her rumored marriage to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

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Taylor Swift Reveals the Sweet Story Behind Her Custom Engagement Ring

Image of Taylor Swift revealed Travis Kelce worked with jeweler Lubeck for her custom ring.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift revealed Travis Kelce worked with jeweler Lubeck for her custom ring.

Swift previously discussed the emotional importance of her ring during an interview on "Heart Breakfast".

"He designed it with this amazing jeweler, Kindred Lubeck," Swift said, adding that Kelce worked with Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the custom piece for her.

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Image of 'Cruel Summer' singer said she immediately recognized the designer behind the one-of-a-kind piece.
Source: MEGA

'Cruel Summer' singer said she immediately recognized the designer behind the one-of-a-kind piece.

The Grammy winner said she knew the designer because she had already shown her boyfriend Lubeck’s videos before he proposed in August 2025.

She explained, "I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago and he was just paying attention to everything."

Swift reminisced, "It turns out because when I saw the ring I...I was like, 'I know who made this, I know who made this,' and also, you listen to me!"

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Taylor Swift's Ring Flash Adds Fuel to Wedding Rumors

Image of audiences cheered as Taylor Swift sang the iconic bridge from her hit song 'Love Story.'
Source: MEGA

Image of audiences cheered as Taylor Swift sang the iconic bridge from her hit song 'Love Story.'

Swift's appearance in Nashville comes amid ongoing speculation about a potential wedding between Swift and Kelce. Reports have suggested the couple may be planning a celebration around July 3, though nothing has been confirmed.

After almost three years together, the singer-songwriter and the NFL star continue to enchant us with their love story, and each public outing, along with a peek at Swift's stunning ring, sparks lively discussion.

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