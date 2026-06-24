EXCLUSIVE Taylor Swift Flashes Her Ring During Surprise Performance in Nashville Ahead of Alleged Wedding to Travis Kelce: Watch Source: MEGA Taylor Swift flashed her ring during a surprise performance of 'Love Story' in Nashville. Ayesha Zafar June 24 2026, Updated 12:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift joined Lainey Wilson onstage for an unexpected duet at Tight End University.

Taylor Swift surprised fans in Nashville, flashing her engagement ring while singing alongside Lainey Wilson at Tight End University. As Swift delivered the famous bridge lyric, "He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring," she displayed the vintage-inspired, old-mine-cut ring on her finger.

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🎥| Full performance of Taylor Swift performing Love Story with Lainey Wilson at TEU! pic.twitter.com/q45Hf8zwkW — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) June 24, 2026 Source: Twitter/@swifferupdates Taylor Swift’s Nashville moment went viral as she seemingly referenced her engagement while singing on stage.

Her video went viral online, and fans acknowledged her sweet romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding remains in spotlight yet the couple haven't confirmed.

The performance was one of Swift's most-discussed public appearances in recent weeks and occurred amid ongoing speculation about her rumored marriage to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

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Taylor Swift Reveals the Sweet Story Behind Her Custom Engagement Ring

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift revealed Travis Kelce worked with jeweler Lubeck for her custom ring.

Swift previously discussed the emotional importance of her ring during an interview on "Heart Breakfast". "He designed it with this amazing jeweler, Kindred Lubeck," Swift said, adding that Kelce worked with Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the custom piece for her.

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Source: MEGA 'Cruel Summer' singer said she immediately recognized the designer behind the one-of-a-kind piece.

The Grammy winner said she knew the designer because she had already shown her boyfriend Lubeck’s videos before he proposed in August 2025. She explained, "I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago and he was just paying attention to everything." Swift reminisced, "It turns out because when I saw the ring I...I was like, 'I know who made this, I know who made this,' and also, you listen to me!"

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Taylor Swift's Ring Flash Adds Fuel to Wedding Rumors

Source: MEGA Image of audiences cheered as Taylor Swift sang the iconic bridge from her hit song 'Love Story.'