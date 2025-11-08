EXCLUSIVE The A-List Star Taylor Swift Could be 'Forced' to Invite to Her Wedding – Even Though She'd Have One of Singer's Most Famous 'Toxic' Exes in Tow Source: MEGA Taylor Swift might have to invite her ex Harry Styles to her wedding since he's dating Zoe Kravitz, a source claimed. Matthew Acton Nov. 8 2025, Published 9:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Taylor Swift may be facing one of the most awkward guest-list dilemmas in celebrity history – being "forced" to invite her close friend Zoë Kravitz to her wedding, even though the actress' new boyfriend is none other than Swift's notorious ex Harry Styles. Sources close to the 35-year-old singer say she's "dreading" the possibility the former One Direction star, 31, could show up beside Kravitz, 36, when she and fiancé Travis Kelce, 36, tie the knot.

Swift and Kelce – whose whirlwind romance became public in 2023 – are said to be deep in early wedding planning. The pair, now based between Kansas City and Los Angeles, are currently preparing a guest list filled with Hollywood and music-industry friends.

But insiders say one name has sparked quiet tension – Kravitz, who went public with Styles during a romantic trip to Rome in August. A friend close to the couple said: "Taylor absolutely loves Zoë and has always thought of her as family, but this puts her in a really awkward spot. Travis is being patient about it, yet if he had his way, Harry wouldn't be within a mile of the wedding. He respects Taylor's history, but that doesn't mean he wants it showing up on their big day."

Article continues below advertisement

The potential clash stems from Swift's brief but high-profile relationship with Styles, which began in 2012 when the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand through Central Park. But the romance ended just weeks later amid rumors of infidelity. The split inspired several of Swift's chart-topping songs, including "Style" and "Out of the Woods," both widely believed to chronicle their ill-fated love story. While Swift and Styles have publicly expressed mutual respect in recent years, friends say there remains "a residue of hurt" from the breakup.

One insider said: "There isn't any bad blood between them, but the past is still the past. Taylor was really young and completely invested, and the breakup hurt. Watching him with someone she's that close to is bound to bring a lot of old feelings to the surface." Kravitz, however, appears unbothered by the potential tension. A friend of the Batman actress said: "Zoë's totally unfazed by the whole thing. She's been around fame her entire life, so she doesn't see any reason for drama. From her perspective, everyone should just act like grown-ups – having Harry as her date really isn't a big deal to her."

Another insider added: "Zoë's really fallen for Harry and honestly thinks Taylor won't take it personally. In an ideal world, she'd love for the four of them to all spend time together, but that's just not realistic. Taylor's very protective of what she has with Travis, and Travis has been clear he doesn't want any of her exes in their orbit." Kelce, who ended a five-year relationship with sports journalist Kayla Nicole before meeting Swift, has told friends he doesn't want to "share the room" with any of Swift's former partners. "He's completely supportive of Taylor's friendships," said a source, who added: "But when it comes to inviting Harry Styles to their wedding, that's where he draws the line. It's an absolute no from him."

Behind the scenes, friends say Swift has chosen diplomacy over confrontation. "Taylor isn't about to make a big deal out of it," one insider said. "She's keeping things calm and respectful, just hoping it'll all work itself out before the invites are sent. Still, everyone knows she'll have to talk to Zoë about it sooner or later. Swift, who once hosted Kravitz and her mother during the California wildfires when they were forced to evacuate their home, is said to remain deeply fond of her friend – even if the new relationship raises eyebrows." "Taylor only wants the best for Zoë," the insider added. "But she's also pragmatic. She knows Harry's track record – he falls hard and moves on fast. There's a quiet concern she'll be the one comforting Zoë if it all falls apart."