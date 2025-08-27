Taylor Swift Was Getting 'Antsy' Before Travis Kelce's 'Beautiful' Proposal, His Dad Admits as Patriarch Shares Details About the 'Special' Day
The father of the groom has a lot to say!
Hours after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, the athlete's dad, Ed Kelce, couldn't help but spill details on the exciting update in a new interview.
Ed Kelce Reveals When Travis Proposed
Speaking with Cleveland's News 5, the patriarch revealed the "New Heights" podcast co-host changed his timeline for popping the question.
"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week," Ed explained. "I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event."
Ed told his youngest boy that he "could do it on the side of the road" as long it was "special."
The tight end pulled out a ring when they were visiting a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.
"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine,' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," the father-of-two raved. "They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."
Ed recalled that he was at a public practice for the Philadelphia Eagles — the team his eldest son, Jason Kelce, played for — when he got the call "two weeks ago on a Sunday night."
"So at that practice ... I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know," he spilled.
The Stars 'Are Crazy About Each Other'
Ed, his ex-wife, Donna Kelce, and Travis were all able to keep their lips zipped at an event last week, and afterwards, the power couple celebrated with Travis' parents.
"We actually went to a thing in KC Sunday night, which was an ESPN airing ofThe Kingdom and went to that, and his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio, and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other," Ed added. "It's truly kinda neat."
"They're just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven't sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields," he concluded.
The Grammy winner and Travis went public with their romance in September 2023.