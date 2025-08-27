COUPLES Taylor Swift Was Getting 'Antsy' Before Travis Kelce's 'Beautiful' Proposal, His Dad Admits as Patriarch Shares Details About the 'Special' Day Source: @papakelce/Instagram;MEGA Travis Kelce let his dad know about his plans to propose to Taylor Swift ahead of time. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 26 2025, Published 8:13 p.m. ET

The father of the groom has a lot to say! Hours after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, the athlete's dad, Ed Kelce, couldn't help but spill details on the exciting update in a new interview.

Ed Kelce Reveals When Travis Proposed

Source: mega Ed Kelce revealed Travis proposed to Taylor Swift around two weeks ago.

Speaking with Cleveland's News 5, the patriarch revealed the "New Heights" podcast co-host changed his timeline for popping the question. "Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week," Ed explained. "I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event." Ed told his youngest boy that he "could do it on the side of the road" as long it was "special."

Source: @traviskelce/instagram The athlete popped the question at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

The tight end pulled out a ring when they were visiting a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri. "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine,' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," the father-of-two raved. "They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

Ed recalled that he was at a public practice for the Philadelphia Eagles — the team his eldest son, Jason Kelce, played for — when he got the call "two weeks ago on a Sunday night." "So at that practice ... I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know," he spilled.

The Stars 'Are Crazy About Each Other'

Source: mega Taylor Swift made dinner for everyone to celebrate their engagement with the family.