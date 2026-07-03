COUPLES Taylor Swift Gives Madison Square Garden a Pink Makeover Ahead of Wedding Celebration With Travis Kelce Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly kicked off their wedding celebrations with a rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden. Ayesha Zafar July 3 2026, Updated 2:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly kicked off their wedding festivities with a star-studded rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden, which was transformed with pink decorations. According to PEOPLE, one insider said the arena looked completely different from its usual appearance. "I've never seen it look so different," the source shared.

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to marry this weekend.

Reports claimed the couple hosted their rehearsal dinner on Thursday, July 3, with MSG's peach-colored flowers filling the interior and dusty-pink curtains adorning the venue. "It looks very special," a second source added. "They have grass, carpets and canopies, and it looks like a place where you'd get married. There's a stage set up, but it's special."

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Rehearsal Dinner Reportedly Welcomed Around 100 Guests

Source: MEGA Reports claim Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to host a larger celebration for about 1,000 attendees.

Based on a police memo obtained by The New York Times, the rehearsal dinner began at 6 p.m. local time on Thursday and welcomed around 100 guests. The outlet also reported that around 1,000 guests are expected at a larger celebration on Friday. It is rumored to start with a cocktail hour on the venue's sixth floor, followed by a ceremony in the main arena at about 5:30 p.m. and a reception. Security has also been increased. Streets surrounding the venue have reportedly been closed, and hundreds of police officers are expected to stay on site throughout the celebrations

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported celebration will reportedly follow a black-tie dress code.

PEOPLE also reported that guests attending Friday's event have been asked to follow a black-tie dress code and comply with a strict no-phones policy. The source said, "Guests have been told there will be a phone check upon arrival."

New York City Mayor Joked About the Wedding Rumors

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani joked about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored wedding during a press conference.