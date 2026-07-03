Taylor Swift Gives Madison Square Garden a Pink Makeover Ahead of Wedding Celebration With Travis Kelce
July 3 2026, Updated 2:32 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly kicked off their wedding festivities with a star-studded rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden, which was transformed with pink decorations.
According to PEOPLE, one insider said the arena looked completely different from its usual appearance.
"I've never seen it look so different," the source shared.
Reports claimed the couple hosted their rehearsal dinner on Thursday, July 3, with MSG's peach-colored flowers filling the interior and dusty-pink curtains adorning the venue.
"It looks very special," a second source added. "They have grass, carpets and canopies, and it looks like a place where you'd get married. There's a stage set up, but it's special."
Rehearsal Dinner Reportedly Welcomed Around 100 Guests
Based on a police memo obtained by The New York Times, the rehearsal dinner began at 6 p.m. local time on Thursday and welcomed around 100 guests.
The outlet also reported that around 1,000 guests are expected at a larger celebration on Friday. It is rumored to start with a cocktail hour on the venue's sixth floor, followed by a ceremony in the main arena at about 5:30 p.m. and a reception.
Security has also been increased. Streets surrounding the venue have reportedly been closed, and hundreds of police officers are expected to stay on site throughout the celebrations
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PEOPLE also reported that guests attending Friday's event have been asked to follow a black-tie dress code and comply with a strict no-phones policy.
The source said, "Guests have been told there will be a phone check upon arrival."
New York City Mayor Joked About the Wedding Rumors
The wedding speculation even reached New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani during a recent press conference on the city's ongoing heat wave, according to NYCGov.
"My recommendation to all New Yorkers is to stay inside and stay cool," Mamdani joked.
He continued, "And if you happen to be getting married at Madison Square Garden, you will be staying inside and you will be staying cool. And I think it's a good example to set for the city at large."
The mayor later mentioned the rumored wedding again while discussing preparations for next year's football World Cup.
Reported by KCRA, "We are the biggest city in the country. We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one," he said.
He added, "We know it coincides with the Knicks' Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding — all happening at the same time — and we are so excited to welcome the world here."
However, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reported wedding celebrations or the claims about a legal marriage.