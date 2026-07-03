Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's MSG Wedding Venue: Décor Rumors Explored — Including the Castle Claims and the Motif

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could have fairytale-like wedding festivities at New York City's Madison Square Garden on July 3. As early as June 29, crews were spotted outside MSG unloading trucks packed with large, covered objects, fueling about the rumored wedding setup. With details being kept tightly under wraps, OK! rounds up everything fans need know so far about the rumored wedding décor.

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Castle Setup

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations will reportedly begin on July 3.

CBS News shared a video showing equipment labeled "Garden Party 1 (scenic)" and spray-painted with "GP." One box was also tagged "Mirror Ball." Around the same time, TMZ obtained footage of a giant white staircase being craned into MSG, fueling speculation that a castle was being built inside the arena. However, sources told People the wedding décor does not include a castle, contrary to the initial reports. "Not a castle but it looks very special," one source said, while a second shared, "Absolutely not. There's no castle being built. Not at all."

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Flower Arrangements

Source: MEGA Delivery trucks have been spotted delivering food and materials at Madison Square Garden.

Early reports claimed the "Enchanted" songstress had bought out all the calla lilies in New York City, but florists have since shut down the rumor. For what it's worth, Swift and Kelce's engagement flowers, as seen in their joint Instagram post in August 2025, featured lilies, hydrangeas and secret garden roses.

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Color Scheme

Source: MEGA The wedding festivities are expected to take place at Madison Square Garden.

Per TMZ, MSG was being covered in neutral-colored drapes. Workers were also photographed unfurling a red carpet before rolling it back up ahead of the big day as Swift and Kelce reportedly prefer purple. The couple's rumored color preference also appeared to be reflected in the boxes delivered to the venue, which featured a matching color scheme.

Wedding Theme

Source: MEGA Preparations for the event seemingly began on June 29.