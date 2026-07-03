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Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's MSG Wedding Venue: Décor Rumors Explored — Including the Castle Claims and the Motif

taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding decor
Source: MEGA

The biggest decor rumor surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is the claim that a castle is being built inside Madison Square Garden.

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July 3 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could have fairytale-like wedding festivities at New York City's Madison Square Garden on July 3.

As early as June 29, crews were spotted outside MSG unloading trucks packed with large, covered objects, fueling about the rumored wedding setup. With details being kept tightly under wraps, OK! rounds up everything fans need know so far about the rumored wedding décor.

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Castle Setup

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taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding decor
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations will reportedly begin on July 3.

CBS News shared a video showing equipment labeled "Garden Party 1 (scenic)" and spray-painted with "GP." One box was also tagged "Mirror Ball."

Around the same time, TMZ obtained footage of a giant white staircase being craned into MSG, fueling speculation that a castle was being built inside the arena. However, sources told People the wedding décor does not include a castle, contrary to the initial reports.

"Not a castle but it looks very special," one source said, while a second shared, "Absolutely not. There's no castle being built. Not at all."

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Flower Arrangements

taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding decor
Source: MEGA

Delivery trucks have been spotted delivering food and materials at Madison Square Garden.

Early reports claimed the "Enchanted" songstress had bought out all the calla lilies in New York City, but florists have since shut down the rumor. For what it's worth, Swift and Kelce's engagement flowers, as seen in their joint Instagram post in August 2025, featured lilies, hydrangeas and secret garden roses.

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Color Scheme

taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding decor
Source: MEGA

The wedding festivities are expected to take place at Madison Square Garden.

Per TMZ, MSG was being covered in neutral-colored drapes. Workers were also photographed unfurling a red carpet before rolling it back up ahead of the big day as Swift and Kelce reportedly prefer purple.

The couple's rumored color preference also appeared to be reflected in the boxes delivered to the venue, which featured a matching color scheme.

Wedding Theme

taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding decor
Source: MEGA

Preparations for the event seemingly began on June 29.

Early décor clues seemed to suggest a garden party theme at MSG for the rumored 1,000 invited guests.

Luxury wedding designer Tracy Taylor Ward told CNN, "The significance of it being a venue that's in the city that she has a home in, and because it’s a venue that caters to both music and to sports, (it) is a perfect fit for their union."

A luxury wedding planner also told the outlet the rumored nuptials at the venue could cost between $15 million to $20 million, while another luxury wedding planner, Jason Rhee, said the cost could be $10 million.

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