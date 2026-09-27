Taylor Swift Gives Rare Glimpse Inside Life With Travis Kelce in New 'Cleveland!' Lyric Video
Sept. 27 2026, Published 6:55 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift is giving fans a rare look inside her life with her husband, Travis Kelce!
The “Opalite” singer, 36, released the lyric video for her new song “Cleveland!” on Friday, September 25, and filled the visual with never-before-seen footage from a road trip to the Kansas City Chiefs star's Ohio hometown.
The video begins with Kelce, 36, behind the wheel as Swift films him from the passenger seat. The NFL star flashes a huge smile after noticing his wife recording him as the pair make their way toward Cleveland.
Swift also included footage from around the city, including a shopping strip, a tree-lined neighborhood and Cleveland Heights High School, where Kelce attended school and played football before heading to the University of Cincinnati.
Taylor's 'Cleveland!' Is All About Travis Kelce
The personal footage isn't the only way Swift put her love for Kelce on display.
“Cleveland!” — one of four new tracks included on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore — is packed with references to her husband's upbringing and their relationship.
“He already took me to Cleveland / And showed me The Heights, so hate all you like / This is the love of my life,” the Grammy winner sings in the chorus.
Elsewhere in the track, the pop star recalls Kelce pointing out the home where he grew up, singing, “There, that house with the porch is where he lived as a kid.”
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The singer also appears to reference the criticism surrounding their highly publicized romance, making it clear she's not letting outside opinions get in the way of her happiness with the football star.
At another point, Swift declares that out of everyone in the world, she “found mine,” seemingly referring to finding her person in Kelce.
Taylor Appears to Reference Her Wedding to Travis Kelce
Swift even seemed to nod to the couple's recent wedding.
Toward the end of “Cleveland!,” the singer changes the lyrics to reference “wearing white,” a line widely interpreted as a callback to marrying Travis earlier this summer.
The duo tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City after nearly three years together.
The pair's romance first began in 2023 after Kelce famously revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that he had hoped to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet when he attended her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.