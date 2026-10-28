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Taylor Swift Was Mad When Jason Kelce Woke Her and Travis Kelce Up With an Early-Morning Workout Request

image of jason and taylor
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce gave Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift an unexpected wakeup call.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

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Taylor Swift wasn't thrilled about getting an unexpected wake-up call from her brother-in-law, Jason Kelce.

During the Wednesday, October 21, episode of the brothers' "New Heights" podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end recalled how the early-morning phone call initially made him fear something terrible had happened.

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Image of Jason who has never been shy about giving his younger brother Travis a hard time.
Source: @NEWHEIGHTS/YOUTUBE

Jason has never been shy about giving his younger brother, Travis, a hard time.

"I get a call at 7:30 in the morning. In my mind, I'm thinking worst-case scenario," Travis explained.

"I'm like, 'Oh, s---. Is everything okay?' Maybe after the run Jason's in the hospital, he blew his knee out or something," he continued.

However, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center wasn't injured — he simply needed someone to spot him while lifting weights.

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Taylor Swift Reacts to Jason Kelce's Early-Morning Phone Call

Image of Travis Kelce has never hesitated to talk about Taylor Swift on the podcast.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce has never hesitated to talk about Taylor Swift on the podcast.

"Jason's like, 'Yeah, can you come spot me?'" Travis recalled, prompting laughter from both brothers.

Although the NFL star was surprised by the request, he eventually agreed to help Jason with his bench press.

"I'm like, 'Cool, 'cause I wouldn't be able to save you if it was a f------ back squat,'" Travis joked.

While Travis was willing to lend his brother a hand, his wife wasn't particularly amused by the interruption.

"I'm walking out of the room, and Taylor's like, 'This is f----- up,'" Travis revealed.

"And I'm just like, 'Nah, it'll be good. It'll be good!'" he added as the brothers laughed.

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Jason Kelce Brings His Own Weights to Travis Kelce's House

Image of the Kelce brothers turning their sibling banter into one of the biggest draws of New Heights.
Source: @JASON.KELCE/INSTAGRAM

The Kelce brothers have turned their sibling banter into one of the biggest draws of 'New Heights.'

Earlier in the episode, Travis explained that Jason had been participating in "Squatober," a monthlong fitness challenge centered on squats.

The former NFL player was so committed to his workouts that he brought extra equipment when he visited his younger brother in Kansas City, MO.

"He actually asked me how much weight I have in my basement," Travis shared.

Jason ultimately traveled with two 25-pound weights to supplement his brother's home gym.

"Absolutely hilarious, the most meathead thing I think I've ever seen Jason do," Travis joked.

Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce Have a Close Relationship

Image of Jason called the singer 'a wonderful person.'
Source: @THERICHEISENSHOW/YOUTUBE

Jason called the singer 'a wonderful person.'

Despite Swift's blunt reaction, the Grammy winner and her brother-in-law have a good relationship.

Jason previously praised the pop superstar during a November 2024 appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

"She's been nothing but lovely to our family," he raved. "She's a wonderful person."

The pair also supported Travis during the Chiefs' October 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

"We were all there in Arrowhead this weekend," Jason shared on the podcast. "It was a blast."

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