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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Neighbor Blasts 'Absentee' Couple and Warn of 'Tremendous Blow' to Ohio Community Amid Security Plans

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's neighbors slammed the couple.

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's neighbors accused them of being "absentee" residents.

The resident of the couple's newfound Ohio community allegedly blasted them at a village planning meeting last month, five months after they purchased the $5.35 million mansion.

Per transcripts from the meeting, the unnamed resident alleged that Swift and Kelce's presence was a "tremendous blow" to the "peace and quiet" of the neighborhood.

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'Catastrophic Sewer Backups'

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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's security plans upset neighbors.

Last month, their neighbors attempted to block the celebrity couple's plan to erect fencing and trees around their property to create better security.

The move was supported by the Bratenahl Architectural Review Board, but neighbors continued to complain that the landscaping plans could create "catastrophic sewer backups."

Swift and Kelce's planner has defended the couple from the relentless feedback, alleging that the newlyweds are simply "looking for privacy and security."

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Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's neighbors alleged their plans were detrimental.

Katherine Bolton has lived at the house next door for 30 years, and alleged at the recent meeting that planting trees near sewer lines may be detrimental to the entire neighborhood for the sake of a couple who could move in a matter of months.

"This applicant may decide to sell her house next year, maybe move on and buy another house," she said, per the records. “What am I going to do when I have 50 evergreen trees on my sewer line, and they’re gone? And I’m still living here in Bratenahl."

Another resident, Chuck Bauernschmidt, called Kelce and Swift's plan "ridiculous," expressing concern that deer who roam the neighborhood would impale themselves on the six-foot fence.

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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have allegedly worked to be 'good neighbors.'

The couple has allegedly made efforts "just to show that [they’re] good neighbors" despite a series of meetings debating their security and landscaping choices.

Swift and Kelce have allegedly had the contentious sewage line jetted and cleaned and added a gate for Bauernschmidt, who "felt closed off."

The community will continue to debate Swift and Kelce's construction plans for their lakefront property at a third meeting in the future.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Mansion

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce purchased the home before their wedding.

Kelce, 37, and Swift, 36, purchased the 21,000-square-foot home four months before their July 3 wedding at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The mansion sits on the edge of Lake Erie. It features eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a game room, and a home theater. The home’s previous gatehouse was also modified into a two-bedroom guest cottage.

The couple reportedly purchased the home to have a place of their own near Kelce's hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

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