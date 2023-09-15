Who Is Taylor Swift's Rumored Boyfriend Travis Kelce? Get To Know Him in 8 Photos

In January 2016, Catching Kelce made him the star of the dating show. After three months, the NFL player picked Maya Benberry as the winner and dated her until January 2017.

He then sparked a romance with Kayla Nicole, and they had an on-again, off-again relationship for five years before calling it quits for good.

In a recently resurfaced report, Benberry accused Kelce in the past of cheating on her with Nicole.

"When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he's supposedly been in another relationship for 6…" Benberry reportedly wrote, per The Mirror.

Kelce became the subject of new dating buzz when he was linked to NBC Access Hollywood reporter Zuri Hall.