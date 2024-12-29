Inside Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s 'Normal' Hangouts: Pop Stars 'Enjoy Gossip, Shopping, Reality TV Shows'
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are both billionaires, but the ladies are just like any other pair of besties when they're spending time together.
"When they get together, there’s no pretense, they’re simply two normal women who enjoy gossip, shopping, reality TV shows and romantic comedies," a source told a news outlet.
In fact, the Rare Beauty founder — who reportedly sees the Grammy winner, 35, as "a big sister" — recently admitted to Vanity Fair the two "compare notes" on Vanderpump Rules.
Despite both having careers in music, the source insisted, "they’re not competitive with each other, and they’ve been very open and honest throughout the years."
"Theirs is an easy friendship to maintain," added the insider.
The stars have even proved a man will never come between them, as they both briefly dated Twilight star Taylor Lautner.
Their strong bond was on display earlier this month when the Disney Channel alum, 32, revealed via Instagram she accepted a proposal from Benny Blanco.
While most comments were congratulating the couple on their engagement, the "Karma" crooner hilariously wrote, "Yes I will be the flower girl," hinting she knew about the ring before the public.
"Jokes aside, it’s safe to say that their fans could expect to see each of them in the other’s wedding party," the insider shared, though Swift isn't yet engaged to boyfriend Travis Kelce despite rumors. "They even talk about their future children playing together. Taylor and Selena will be in each other’s lives forever."
Being open with their respective love lives is actually how the two first met, as in 2008, the Only Murders in the Building actress was dating Nick Jonas while the blonde beauty was dating his brother Joe Jonas.
"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Gomez raved in a 2017 interview.
"It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked," the "Calm Down" crooner continued. "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."
Gomez supported Swift this year by showing up to a few of her Eras Tour concerts, including one where she brought along her younger sister, Gracie.
The Wizards of Waverly Place star even wore Swift's merchandise to the show and swapped friendship bracelets with fellow attendees, writing on social media afterward, "Thank you to the fans that traded with me."