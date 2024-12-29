or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Inside Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s 'Normal' Hangouts: Pop Stars 'Enjoy Gossip, Shopping, Reality TV Shows'

Photo of Selena Gomez with Taylor Swift
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

The ladies first met in 2008.

By:

Dec. 29 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are both billionaires, but the ladies are just like any other pair of besties when they're spending time together.

"When they get together, there’s no pretense, they’re simply two normal women who enjoy gossip, shopping, reality TV shows and romantic comedies," a source told a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift selena gomez hangouts gossip shopping reality tv shows
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

A source revealed Selena Gomez sees best friend Taylor Swift 'as a big sister.'

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, the Rare Beauty founder — who reportedly sees the Grammy winner, 35, as "a big sister" — recently admitted to Vanity Fair the two "compare notes" on Vanderpump Rules.

Despite both having careers in music, the source insisted, "they’re not competitive with each other, and they’ve been very open and honest throughout the years."

"Theirs is an easy friendship to maintain," added the insider.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift selena gomez hangouts gossip shopping reality tv shows
Source: mega

The ladies enjoy shopping and watching reality TV shows together, the source spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

The stars have even proved a man will never come between them, as they both briefly dated Twilight star Taylor Lautner.

Their strong bond was on display earlier this month when the Disney Channel alum, 32, revealed via Instagram she accepted a proposal from Benny Blanco.

While most comments were congratulating the couple on their engagement, the "Karma" crooner hilariously wrote, "Yes I will be the flower girl," hinting she knew about the ring before the public.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Jokes aside, it’s safe to say that their fans could expect to see each of them in the other’s wedding party," the insider shared, though Swift isn't yet engaged to boyfriend Travis Kelce despite rumors. "They even talk about their future children playing together. Taylor and Selena will be in each other’s lives forever."

Being open with their respective love lives is actually how the two first met, as in 2008, the Only Murders in the Building actress was dating Nick Jonas while the blonde beauty was dating his brother Joe Jonas.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift selena gomez hangouts gossip shopping reality tv shows
Source: mega

Gomez was in the crowd at some of Swift's Eras Tour concerts.

Article continues below advertisement

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Gomez raved in a 2017 interview.

"It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked," the "Calm Down" crooner continued. "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift selena gomez hangouts gossip shopping reality tv shows
Source: mega

The girls first met in 2008, when Gomez was dating Nick Jonas and the songwriter was seeing his brother Joe Jonas.

Gomez supported Swift this year by showing up to a few of her Eras Tour concerts, including one where she brought along her younger sister, Gracie.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star even wore Swift's merchandise to the show and swapped friendship bracelets with fellow attendees, writing on social media afterward, "Thank you to the fans that traded with me."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.