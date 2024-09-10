or
Selena Gomez Reveals She and Taylor Swift 'Compare Notes' on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Source: MEGA;BRAVO

Selena Gomez revealed she and Taylor Swift compare notes on the 'Vanderpump Rules' episodes they watch.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez, 32, is just like us!

In a new interview, Gomez admitted she and fellow pop star Taylor Swift, 34, "compare notes" about Vanderpump Rules.

Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift 'compare notes' about 'Vanderpump Rules.'

While chatting with , the actress admitted though she and Swift are famous stars, they love to "gossip" about the Bravo series.

She added they often discuss whatever “drama” is happening on the reality show’s latest season.

Gomez has made it clear in the past she tunes into the show frequently, as she previously uploaded a photo of herself in 2018, which showed her drinking from a baby bottle alongside one of her friends. “The only way to watch Vanderpump Rules reunion," the caption read.

The award-winning singer drew inspiration from the scene where Lala Kent drank milk from a baby bottle.

The Out of Death star said on the show that doing this helps with her anxiety, The Cut reported.

Source: BRAVO

'Vanderpump Rules' is currently on hiatus.

Elsewhere in Gomez's recent VF interview, which was published on Monday, September 9, she addressed speculation that she and Swift are no longer close, as they have not been seen publicly together for months.

The Only Murders in the Building star said the "Fortnight" singer is "really like a big sister to me."

Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez said Taylor Swift is like 'a big sister' to her.

Swift and Gomez have been friends for more than a decade, as they both bonded while dating brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, respectively.

In her interview with Seventeen from 2009, the former child celebrity said, “If I ever have an issue, Taylor has gone through it because she’s older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers."

Despite their strong friendship, it's unclear if Selena and Taylor will collaborate on the small screen one day.

Selena was recently asked by E! News if Taylor would be a good guest star on her hit show Only Murders in the Building.

“You’re hilarious,” she replied in late August. “She's a little busy, you guys.”

“Oh dear,” Selena added. “I love that.”

Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez was asked if Taylor Swift would appear on 'Only Murders in the Building.'

Selena's costar Steve Martin even chimed in about the Grammy winner, joking, “Listen, she calls us every day. Here — she’s calling right now. Ahh I’ll take it later.”

