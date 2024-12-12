Taylor Swift Hilariously Reacts to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Engagement
After Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement on Wednesday, December 11, her bestie Taylor Swift couldn't help but gush over the good news.
"Yes I will be the flower girl," the "Cruel Summer" songstress, 34, commented beneath the post.
Gomez, 32, and Swift have been friends since they both dated a Jonas brother back in 2008. (The Disney Channel alum was linked to Nick Jonas, while the musical artist was seeing Joe Jonas.)
The Grammy winner wasn't the only famous A-lister to comment on the milestone.
"HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama! ❤️💫," Jennifer Aniston commented, while Ashley Benson wrote, "Congrats lovey. So happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Mariska Hargitay said, "♥️💃🏻congratulations 💃🏻♥️," while Lily Collins gushed, "Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Cardi B also commented, "Waiiiitttt hold on 😱😱😱😱😱❤️❤️❤️."
As OK! previously reported, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum took to social media to share some photos of the gorgeous ring.
"forever begins now.." she captioned a slew of snapshots.
The duo worked together on a bunch of songs, including her 2015 hit "Same Old Love" before confirming their relationship in 2023.
After rumors swirled that Selena was off the market, she wrote: “He is my absolute everything in my heart. He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”
Selena frequently praises Benny, 36, for being a great partner.
“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she explained in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in.”
She added: “But I’d have to say, overall, it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”