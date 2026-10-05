Taylor Swift's 'SNL' Cameo Was Kept 'Secret' From the Audience: Report
Oct. 5 2026, Published 4:13 p.m. ET
It was the biggest surprise of the second episode of Season 52 of Saturday Night Live: Taylor Swift showed up to surprise host Dakota Johnson, catching both the crowd and fans at home off guard.
Now it's been revealed that even the rehearsal audience didn't know what was coming.
An insider reported that SNL cast member Sarah Sherman stepped into the role of the “very supportive friend” during dress rehearsal, so even the audience had no idea what was coming.
'All of Them Are in My DMs'
"Johnson and Sherman delivered the same exchange at dress, with no indication to the audience that Swift would take over Sherman’s part when the show went live. The switch kept the pop superstar’s appearance secret from the hundreds of audience members who saw the full rehearsal a few hours before airtime," according to a report.
Johnson was hosting SNL for her third time when she started talking in her monologue about dating musicians, a topic Swift knows a little something about. She teed up the exchange by bringing up her new film Verity before pivoting to her infamous dating record, including Chris Martin of Coldplay and a rumored relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.
“The movie is a psychosexual erotic thriller,” she said. “And you know what? So is dating musicians. Some of them don’t wear shoes, others of them are terrible in bed. But all of them are in my DMs.”
'They Don't Judge Me for Dating These Men'
After a smirk and a pause for laughter, she continued: “It’s not my fault, though. Some people leave concerts with merch; I leave concerts with a two-and-a-half-year relationship. But I have really good friends. They don’t judge me for dating these men; they’re actually really supportive.”
At last Johnson talked up “my literal therapist,” and enter Swift as the crowd went wild.
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'I'm Not Your Therapist, Actually'
“I’m not your therapist, actually,” Swift said. “You just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some.”
“Yeah, because I have manners!” Johnson retorted.
“And then you flop on my couch and you overshare and every so often I say, ‘damn, that’s crazy,’” Swift said. “And then I give you a pedialyte and have my security drive you home.”
Swift Closed Out the Show With a Birthday Cake
Swift herself has a long history with SNL. She’s been the musical guest four times and a dual host/musical guest once, plus multiple cameo appearances like this one. Her last time on SNL was a short cameo to introduce Ice Spice in a 2023 episode.
Swift and Johnson have been longtime friends, but rarely have made it a public matter until recently. Johnson appeared in the new video for “Patient Zero” that Swift wrote and directed. And since the following Sunday was Johnson’s birthday, Swift brought her a cake.