or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Dakota Johnson
OK LogoNEWS

Dakota Johnson 'Made the First Move' With Machine Gun Kelly as New Romance Heats Up, Claims Insider: 'He's Very Shy Around Her'

Image of Machine Gun Kelly, Dakota Johnson
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson reportedly made the first move with Machine Gun Kelly as the pair explore their new romance.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dakota Johnson wasn't afraid to make the first move with Machine Gun Kelly as their budding romance continues to heat up, according to an insider.

The Materialists actress, 36, and the musician, also 36, have recently sparked romance buzz, and a source revealed Johnson was apparently the one who initially took their connection beyond friendship.

"Dakota was the one who made the first move!" the insider dished. "He's very shy around her, but he likes her a lot."

Article continues below advertisement

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Are Keeping Things Casual

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The new couple is reportedly keeping things casual and 'seeing where things go.'
Source: MEGA

The new couple is reportedly keeping things casual and 'seeing where things go.'

Though there appears to be plenty of mutual interest between the pair, they're not rushing to put a label on their relationship just yet.

"It's still new, but they're having fun and seeing where things go," the source explained.

The laid-back approach comes as Johnson and MGK get to know one another and explore their connection without putting too much pressure on their budding relationship.

For now, it seems both stars are enjoying spending time together and allowing things to develop naturally.

Article continues below advertisement

Dakota Johnson Was Already a Fan of Machine Gun Kelly

Image of Dakota Johnson was apparently already a fan of MGK and 'always found him cute.'
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson was apparently already a fan of MGK and 'always found him cute.'

Johnson's interest in MGK apparently didn't begin when the two started spending time together romantically.

"Dakota has been a fan of his music and has always found him cute," the insider revealed.

Her appreciation for the "Forget Me Too" singer's work gave Johnson another reason to be intrigued by him before their relationship took a romantic turn.

The attraction isn't one-sided either, as the source reiterated, "He likes her a lot, too."

MORE ON:
Dakota Johnson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly Is Apparently 'Very Shy' Around Dakota Johnson

Image of Despite his bold persona, MGK is reportedly 'very shy' when he's around Dakota Johnson.
Source: MEGA

Despite his bold persona, MGK is reportedly 'very shy' when he's around Dakota Johnson.

Despite MGK's bold public persona, the musician apparently takes on a different demeanor when he's around Johnson.

The insider described him as "very shy around her," even as his feelings for the actress continue to grow.

Johnson taking the initiative appears to have helped get their romance moving. While the pair my both be famous, their early dynamic sounds surprisingly relatable, complete with nerves, mutual attraction and uncertainty around where exactly things will lead.

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Seeing Where Things Go'

Image of Dakota Johnson and MGK are said to be enjoying their budding romance.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson and MGK are said to be enjoying their budding romance.

Neither Johnson nor MGK appears to be getting ahead of themselves as they continue exploring their relationship.

The pair's romance remains in its early stages, with the source emphasizing that they're simply having fun together for now.

Johnson was previously linked to Role Model before MGK, but they split earlier this year.

“It’s definitely more than a fling, or just a flirt,” a source dished in April.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.