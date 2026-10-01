NEWS Dakota Johnson 'Made the First Move' With Machine Gun Kelly as New Romance Heats Up, Claims Insider: 'He's Very Shy Around Her' Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson reportedly made the first move with Machine Gun Kelly as the pair explore their new romance. Taylor Camp Oct. 1 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Dakota Johnson wasn't afraid to make the first move with Machine Gun Kelly as their budding romance continues to heat up, according to an insider. The Materialists actress, 36, and the musician, also 36, have recently sparked romance buzz, and a source revealed Johnson was apparently the one who initially took their connection beyond friendship. "Dakota was the one who made the first move!" the insider dished. "He's very shy around her, but he likes her a lot."

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Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Are Keeping Things Casual

Source: MEGA The new couple is reportedly keeping things casual and 'seeing where things go.'

Though there appears to be plenty of mutual interest between the pair, they're not rushing to put a label on their relationship just yet. "It's still new, but they're having fun and seeing where things go," the source explained. The laid-back approach comes as Johnson and MGK get to know one another and explore their connection without putting too much pressure on their budding relationship. For now, it seems both stars are enjoying spending time together and allowing things to develop naturally.

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Dakota Johnson Was Already a Fan of Machine Gun Kelly

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson was apparently already a fan of MGK and 'always found him cute.'

Johnson's interest in MGK apparently didn't begin when the two started spending time together romantically. "Dakota has been a fan of his music and has always found him cute," the insider revealed. Her appreciation for the "Forget Me Too" singer's work gave Johnson another reason to be intrigued by him before their relationship took a romantic turn. The attraction isn't one-sided either, as the source reiterated, "He likes her a lot, too."

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Machine Gun Kelly Is Apparently 'Very Shy' Around Dakota Johnson

Source: MEGA Despite his bold persona, MGK is reportedly 'very shy' when he's around Dakota Johnson.

Despite MGK's bold public persona, the musician apparently takes on a different demeanor when he's around Johnson. The insider described him as "very shy around her," even as his feelings for the actress continue to grow. Johnson taking the initiative appears to have helped get their romance moving. While the pair my both be famous, their early dynamic sounds surprisingly relatable, complete with nerves, mutual attraction and uncertainty around where exactly things will lead.

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Seeing Where Things Go'

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson and MGK are said to be enjoying their budding romance.