Taylor Swift's 'The Fate Of Ophelia' Music Video's Easter Eggs Revealed
Oct. 6 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Sourdough Bread
New album, new Easter eggs for Swifties!
Taylor Swift officially released "The Fate of Ophelia" music video on October 5, two days after it was shown in movie theaters for The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. As soon as the material hit YouTube, eagle-eyed fans immediately shared the Easter eggs they spotted in the clip, including the sourdough bread baked by the songstress herself.
The loaf rested on a plate on the table as Swift posed in a flowy white dress with ruffled sleeves.
"Can my bread be in the music video?" Swift asked behind the scenes.
Travis Kelce's Reality Show Photo
When Swift and her dancers channeled Marilyn Monroe in matching red sequined dresses, fans saw a familiar face in a photo on the vanity mirror: Travis Kelce!
The snap in question was from his "Kiss, Marry, Kill" interview in 2016, during which he declared, "Ariana[Grande], I'd kill, unfortunately. Love you, but you're gone. And then Taylor Swift would be kiss and Katy Perry… Katy Perry would be the marry."
More Travis Kelce Easter Eggs
Kelce's Easter eggs were spotted in more blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments in "The Fate of Ophelia" music video.
His jersey number, 87, showed up briefly when Swift entered a hotel room door.
The singer also caught a football while singing the line, "Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes."
Eras Tour Callbacks
Although the Eras Tour ended in December 2024, Swift still tapped her dancers to appear on "The Fate of Ophelia" music video, including Jan Ravnik, Raphael Thomas and Kevin Scheitzback.
'The Life of a Showgirl' Songs References
As The Life of a Showgirl opening track, Swift incorporated references to the album's songs in "The Fate of Ophelia" music video.
A film set clapboard made a quick cameo, showing the text, "Sequins are forever, featuring Kitty Finlay." It referenced a line from the album's title track.
Swift sang a similar lyric in "Elizabeth Taylor": "All my white diamonds and lovers are forever."
A Nod to Sabrina Carpenter
Swift appeared to recreate Sabrina Carpenter's 2025 Grammy Awards performance in one part of the music video, which showed her and her female dancers wearing sequined, showgirl-style outfits with matching headpieces.
Album Cover Connection
"The Fate of Ophelia" music video wrapped with a scene of Swift in bathwater, channeling the famous "Ophelia" painting by British artist John Everett Millais. Fans thought it was also a reference to her past statement about taking baths to recover from her Eras Tour shows.
"This represents the end of my night," she said of the album's cover art during her August 13 appearance on the "New Heights" podcast. "My show days are the same every single day; I just have a different city. And my day ends with me in a bathtub."