17 of Taylor Swift's Backup Dancers: From Eliotte Nicole Woodford to Melanie Nyema and More

Audrey Douglass

audrey douglass
Source: @audreydouglass/Instagram

Professional dancer Audrey Douglass joined Taylor Swift's Eras Tour after previously dancing for Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani and Beyoncé. She also worked in several hit shows like Glee and La La Land.

Eliotte Nicole Woodford

eliotte nicole woodford
Source: @eliottenicole/Instagram

Eliotte Nicole Woodford is a member of Starlights — Swift's vocalists and backup dancers — which has been part of the singer's team since 2013.

Jan Ravnik

jan ravnik
Source: @javravnik/Instagram

Prior to his gig in Swift's shows, Jan Ravnik appeared on The X Factor and worked with Bruno Mars and Mariah Carey.

Jeslyn Gorman

jeslyn gorman
Source: @jeslynmusic/Instagram

Jeslyn Gorman began her career journey as a member of Swift's team in 2018 when she became a member of Starlights.

Kameron Saunders

kameron saunders
Source: @kamnsaunders/Instagram

Kameron Saunders has worked with Janet Jackson and Usher over the years. He also appeared in flicks and shows like The Color Purple and Spirited.

Recently, he made headlines when he performed with "The Tortured Poets Department" singer and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Kamilah Marshall

kamilah marshall
Source: @gypsymoonshine/Instagram

Since the Red Tour, Kamilah Marshall has been sharing her skills as a member of Swift's performance team. She notably appeared in All Too Well: The Short Film and worked with Nell Carter and Patti LuPone.

Karen Chuang

karen chuang
Source: @karenschuang/Instagram

Karen Chuang, a choreographer and dance teacher who made a cameo on Glee, has also worked with Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj and Pink.

Kevin Scheitzbach

kevin scheitzbach
Source: @kevin_kid_xs/Instagram

Kevin Scheitzbach's high-energy performances have reached high-profile events, including Coachella and Paula Abdul's White Party.

Melanie Nyema

melanie nyema
Source: @melanienyema/Instagram
Swift's backup dancer and singer Melanie Nyema has also become her close friend after working together since 2013.

Natalie Peterson

natalie peterson
Source: @nat_b_peterson/Instagram

Before joining the Eras tour, Natalie Peterson worked for Karol G's Bichota Tour.

Natalie Reid

natalie reid
Source: @natalie_lecz/Instagram

A graduate of Champman University, Natalie Reid has performed with Pitbull, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez.

Raphael Thomas

raphael thomas
Source: @rastapha/Instagram

Prior to his time with Swift, Raphael Thomas danced for artists including Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Janet Jackson and Mary J. Blidge.

Sam Mcwilliams

sam mcwilliams
Source: @sam_mcdub/Instagram

Sam Mcwilliams was first spotted with Swift's team during a performance of her hit song "Lover." Before the gig, he performed with Meghan Trainor and Bebe Rexha.

Tamiya Lewis

tamiya lewis
Source: @tamiyaxlewis/Instagram

From Pharrell Williams to Ariana Grande, Tamiya Lewis has expanded her network in the industry by collaborating with A-listers before working with Swift.

Taylor Banks

taylor banks
Source: @taylorbanks39/Instagram

Taylor Banks is one of Swift's most successful backup dancers. She has previously worked as a model while performing with artists like Cher, Mario and Ciara.

Tori Evans

tori evans
Source: @teetime23/Instagram

Tori Evans, who danced on The Price Is Right and The Masked Singer, was part of Cardi B and Jason Derulo's teams.

Whyley Yoshimura

whyley yoshimura
Source: @whyleyy/Instagram

Whyley Yoshimura has appeared on So You Think You Can Dance and worked with A-list artists including Lopez, Jackson, Justin Bieber and Christina Aguilera.

