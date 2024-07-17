17 of Taylor Swift's Backup Dancers: From Eliotte Nicole Woodford to Melanie Nyema and More
Audrey Douglass
Professional dancer Audrey Douglass joined Taylor Swift's Eras Tour after previously dancing for Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani and Beyoncé. She also worked in several hit shows like Glee and La La Land.
Eliotte Nicole Woodford
Eliotte Nicole Woodford is a member of Starlights — Swift's vocalists and backup dancers — which has been part of the singer's team since 2013.
Jan Ravnik
Prior to his gig in Swift's shows, Jan Ravnik appeared on The X Factor and worked with Bruno Mars and Mariah Carey.
Jeslyn Gorman
Jeslyn Gorman began her career journey as a member of Swift's team in 2018 when she became a member of Starlights.
Kameron Saunders
Kameron Saunders has worked with Janet Jackson and Usher over the years. He also appeared in flicks and shows like The Color Purple and Spirited.
Recently, he made headlines when he performed with "The Tortured Poets Department" singer and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
Kamilah Marshall
Since the Red Tour, Kamilah Marshall has been sharing her skills as a member of Swift's performance team. She notably appeared in All Too Well: The Short Film and worked with Nell Carter and Patti LuPone.
Karen Chuang
Karen Chuang, a choreographer and dance teacher who made a cameo on Glee, has also worked with Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj and Pink.
Kevin Scheitzbach
Kevin Scheitzbach's high-energy performances have reached high-profile events, including Coachella and Paula Abdul's White Party.
Melanie Nyema
- Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift Hug Each Other in Cute New Photos From Amsterdam Double Date With Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes
- Kim Kardashian Still 'Sees an Opportunity' to Date Odell Beckham Jr. in Order to 'Take Some of That Thunder Away' From Rival Taylor Swift: Source
- Travis Kelce Misses Opportunity to Meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry After Branding Prince William as 'the Coolest' Person
Swift's backup dancer and singer Melanie Nyema has also become her close friend after working together since 2013.
Natalie Peterson
Before joining the Eras tour, Natalie Peterson worked for Karol G's Bichota Tour.
Natalie Reid
A graduate of Champman University, Natalie Reid has performed with Pitbull, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez.
Raphael Thomas
Prior to his time with Swift, Raphael Thomas danced for artists including Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Janet Jackson and Mary J. Blidge.
Sam Mcwilliams
Sam Mcwilliams was first spotted with Swift's team during a performance of her hit song "Lover." Before the gig, he performed with Meghan Trainor and Bebe Rexha.
Tamiya Lewis
From Pharrell Williams to Ariana Grande, Tamiya Lewis has expanded her network in the industry by collaborating with A-listers before working with Swift.
Taylor Banks
Tori Evans
Tori Evans, who danced on The Price Is Right and The Masked Singer, was part of Cardi B and Jason Derulo's teams.
Whyley Yoshimura
Whyley Yoshimura has appeared on So You Think You Can Dance and worked with A-list artists including Lopez, Jackson, Justin Bieber and Christina Aguilera.