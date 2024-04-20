Travis Kelce Kisses Taylor Swift While Pop Star Is Cooking in Adorable New Video: Watch

Too cute! Taylor Swift shared a glimpse inside what her life has looked in the past few years, especially since she started dating Travis Kelce in 2023.

On Friday, April 19, the 34-year-old pop star uploaded a YouTube Short, introducing a social media challenge inspired by her new song "Fortnight." In the clip, she shares some fun moments, including her making the "Fortnight" music video, hitting the gym, playing with her cats, making her famous cinnamon rolls and cooking for the football star, 34.