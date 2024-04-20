OK Magazine
Travis Kelce Kisses Taylor Swift While Pop Star Is Cooking in Adorable New Video: Watch

travis kelce kisses taylor swift cooking
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube
By:

Apr. 20 2024, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

Too cute! Taylor Swift shared a glimpse inside what her life has looked in the past few years, especially since she started dating Travis Kelce in 2023.

On Friday, April 19, the 34-year-old pop star uploaded a YouTube Short, introducing a social media challenge inspired by her new song "Fortnight." In the clip, she shares some fun moments, including her making the "Fortnight" music video, hitting the gym, playing with her cats, making her famous cinnamon rolls and cooking for the football star, 34.

travis kelce kisses taylor swift cooking
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

The pair seen holding hands in Singapore.

The blonde beauty wore a crop top with a pair of jeans and gold necklace while Kelce sported a dark shirt. In another clip, Swift and Kelce are seen holding hands during a date night at Singapore's Garden by the Bay when they were in town for Swift's Eras Tour last month.

To end the video, Swift showed her support for Kelce's football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, as she wore a cute pickleball outfit and showed off her Chiefs-branded paddle.

The video comes on the same day the Grammy winner dropped her 11th studio album — and later revealed it was a double album, dropping 15 more songs for the world to hear.

Though Some of Swift's songs seem to be about her exes, including Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, she also was inspired by her new romance, as two songs — "So High School" and "The Alchemy" — appear to be about the podcast host.

travis kelce kisses taylor swift cooking
Source: mega

The duo started dating in 2023.

"So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team/ Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I'm the one to beat," she sings in the bop, which references football and sports.

Swift, who was photographed hanging out with Kelce, 34, on the field after he won the Super Bowl in February, later adds, “Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.”

Swift also sings, "I circled you on a map," possibly referring to putting Kelce "on the map."

"So High School" seems to hint at their life today.

"You know how to ball, I know Aristotle, brand new, full throttle / Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto / It's true, swear, scouts honor / You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her," she sings on the track.

The "Cruel Summer" songstress even referenced the 2016 game of "Kiss, Marry, Kill" that Kelce played in a video. He chose to marry Katy Perry, kill Ariana Grande and kiss Swift. "Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me? Kill me. It's just a game, but really, really, I'm betting on all three for us two," Swift sings.

travis kelce kisses taylor swift cooking
Source: mega

Taylor Swift seemed to write some songs about her new romance.

travis kelce kisses taylor swift cooking
Source: mega

Taylor Swift's songs 'So High School' and 'The Alchemy' appear to be about Travis Kelce.

Kelce even seemed to give the album his seal of approval before it was released.

“I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable,” the Super Bowl champion said in February. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

