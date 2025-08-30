Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are 'Always Touching and Kissing' When They're Together, Reveals Erin Andrews

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance has been spotlighted since the day the Kansas City Chiefs player revealed his attempts to give the superstar his phone number at an Eras Tour concert. What many fans want to know, though, is if the couple is as fluid with their affection as two people in love should be. Though Swift initially kept the PDA minimal, NFL sportscaster Erin Andrews revealed the “august” singer and tight end are actually all over each other.

'They're Always Kissing'

Source: @killatrav/Instagram Erin Andrews dished on how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pack on the PDA.

“When they’re around each other, they’re always kissing. They’re always touching. You saw it on the podcast,” Andrews said on her “Calm Down” podcast, referring to Swift’s debut on Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. Andrews continued by joking about how she and her husband, Jarret Stoll, don’t express their love nearly as much as Swift and Kelce, saying, “After hanging out with them, we’re like, ‘Wait! We’re not making out as much as we should!'”

'They're Magnets With Each Other'

Source: mega Charissa Thompson shared how the power couple is 'obsessed with each other.'

Andrews’ cohost and fellow Fox Sports commentator Charissa Thompson, who has also had the opportunity to hang out with the couple outside of the spotlight, agreed with Andrews, saying, “Taylor and Travis… are obsessed with each other.” “Every time I leave them, I look at Steven and go, ‘You need to love me more,’” she said, referring to her boyfriend, Steven Cundari. Thompson continued, “We love our people, but they’re magnets with each other.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Vacation With Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson

Source: @killatrav/Instagram Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson and their partners vacationed in Montana with the singer and NFL player.

Before Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, Andrews and Thompson spoke about their recent vacation they took with the power couple. The three gals and their partners traveled to Montana during the NFL offseason in March, where the sportscasters were able to get to know Swift more closely — something they felt was imperative as friends of Kelce’s.

Taylor Swift Is a '20 Out of 20'

Source: @killatrav/Instagram The sportscasters agreed Taylor Swift is everything they hoped she would be.