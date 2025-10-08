or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift Says Travis Kelce-Inspired Song 'Wood' Began 'Innocently': Inside the Hidden Meaning

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Singer Taylor Swift opened up about the inspiration behind her steamiest track yet 'Wood,' the song seemingly inspired by Travis Kelce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift opened up about the inspiration behind her steamiest track yet, “Wood,” which is believed to be inspired by her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

“I brought this into the studio and I want to do sort of like, do a throwback, kind of timeless sounding song and I have this idea about like, ‘I ain’t got to knock on wood’ and we would knock on wood and it would be all these superstitions,” Swift, 35, explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Addressed 'Wood' Lyrics

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Taylor Swift addressed writing her raciest lyrics yet on the song 'Wood.'
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift addressed writing her raciest lyrics yet on the song 'Wood.'

“It really started out in a really innocent place,” she continued. “I don’t know what happened, man. I got in there, we started vibing and I don’t know how we got here, but I love the song so much.”

Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, where she seemingly made several nods to the people in her life, including Kelce, 36, Blake Lively and Charlie XCX.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Fans Believe 'Wood' Is Travis Kelce-Inspired

Photo of Taylor Swift seemingly sings about her fiancé, Travis Kelce, on the song 'Wood.'
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift seemingly sings about her fiancé, Travis Kelce, on the song 'Wood.'

Among the tracks was “Wood,” which many fans believed is a tribute to her current relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star.

"Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes," she sings, seemingly censoring herself before making her bold declaration. "Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs."

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Life of a Showgirl' Received Mixed Reviews

Photo of Taylor Swift's album 'The Life of a Showgirl' received mixed reviews from fans.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's album 'The Life of a Showgirl' received mixed reviews from fans.

In the next verse, Swift continues with the playful innuendos, singing, "Girls, I don't need to catch the bouquet / To know a hard rock is on the way."

Swift’s new album set the internet abuzz with mixed reactions; some fans praised it, while others were less impressed. The singer weighed in on the project just days after its release.

Taylor Swift Addressed 'The Life of a Showgirl' Backlash

Photo of Taylor Swift addressed the mixed reviews that her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' received.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift addressed the mixed reviews that her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' received.

“I welcome the chaos. The rule of show business is if it’s the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping,” she explained in an interview with Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show on Tuesday, October 7. “And art, I have a lot of respect for people’s subjective opinions on art. I’m not the art police. It’s like everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want. And what our goal is as entertainers is to be a mirror.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.