Taylor Swift Says Travis Kelce-Inspired Song 'Wood' Began 'Innocently': Inside the Hidden Meaning

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift opened up about the inspiration behind her steamiest track yet, “Wood,” which is believed to be inspired by her fiancé, Travis Kelce. “I brought this into the studio and I want to do sort of like, do a throwback, kind of timeless sounding song and I have this idea about like, ‘I ain’t got to knock on wood’ and we would knock on wood and it would be all these superstitions,” Swift, 35, explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Addressed 'Wood' Lyrics

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift addressed writing her raciest lyrics yet on the song 'Wood.'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Believe 'Wood' Is Travis Kelce-Inspired

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift seemingly sings about her fiancé, Travis Kelce, on the song 'Wood.'

Among the tracks was “Wood,” which many fans believed is a tribute to her current relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star. "Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes," she sings, seemingly censoring herself before making her bold declaration. "Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Life of a Showgirl' Received Mixed Reviews

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift's album 'The Life of a Showgirl' received mixed reviews from fans.

In the next verse, Swift continues with the playful innuendos, singing, "Girls, I don't need to catch the bouquet / To know a hard rock is on the way." Swift’s new album set the internet abuzz with mixed reactions; some fans praised it, while others were less impressed. The singer weighed in on the project just days after its release.

Taylor Swift Addressed 'The Life of a Showgirl' Backlash

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift addressed the mixed reviews that her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' received.