Taylor Swift Says Travis Kelce-Inspired Song 'Wood' Began 'Innocently': Inside the Hidden Meaning
Oct. 8 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift opened up about the inspiration behind her steamiest track yet, “Wood,” which is believed to be inspired by her fiancé, Travis Kelce.
“I brought this into the studio and I want to do sort of like, do a throwback, kind of timeless sounding song and I have this idea about like, ‘I ain’t got to knock on wood’ and we would knock on wood and it would be all these superstitions,” Swift, 35, explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6.
Taylor Swift Addressed 'Wood' Lyrics
“It really started out in a really innocent place,” she continued. “I don’t know what happened, man. I got in there, we started vibing and I don’t know how we got here, but I love the song so much.”
Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, where she seemingly made several nods to the people in her life, including Kelce, 36, Blake Lively and Charlie XCX.
Fans Believe 'Wood' Is Travis Kelce-Inspired
Among the tracks was “Wood,” which many fans believed is a tribute to her current relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star.
"Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes," she sings, seemingly censoring herself before making her bold declaration. "Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs."
- Jodie Turner-Smith Praises Taylor Swift Despite Asking Alleged Insensitive Question During 'The Graham Norton Show'
- Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Shades Those Who 'Run Their Mouth' After Taylor Swift Drops 'Opalite'
- Travis and Jason Kelce Hype Up 'Friend' Blake Lively on 'New Heights' Podcast After Alleged Feud With Taylor Swift
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'The Life of a Showgirl' Received Mixed Reviews
In the next verse, Swift continues with the playful innuendos, singing, "Girls, I don't need to catch the bouquet / To know a hard rock is on the way."
Swift’s new album set the internet abuzz with mixed reactions; some fans praised it, while others were less impressed. The singer weighed in on the project just days after its release.
Taylor Swift Addressed 'The Life of a Showgirl' Backlash
“I welcome the chaos. The rule of show business is if it’s the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping,” she explained in an interview with Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show on Tuesday, October 7. “And art, I have a lot of respect for people’s subjective opinions on art. I’m not the art police. It’s like everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want. And what our goal is as entertainers is to be a mirror.”