Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Already Married' Before Rumored MSG Wedding Party: Source
July 3 2026, Published 2:50 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might have already said their vows before their rumored lavish wedding party.
"They are already married," a source told Page Six on July 2, referring to the power couple.
The report comes after fans began speculating about the same just a few days before, when top wedding planners took to their social media to rave about executing a "career highlight" event.
Although the rumor was dismissed at the time, this recent revelation has fans wondering.
Swifties Are Reportedly in a Frenzy Over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Secret Wedding
The outlet reported that it has received the same confirmation about one of America's most beloved couples from multiple trusted sources.
For example, a Nashville music industry insider allegedly told Page Six that both fans and the city's music scene are in a frenzy about the fact that Swift and Kelce "already got legally married."
Page Six also reported that per a website that tracks the "Love Story" singer's private jet, the plane made several notable stops on Sunday, June 28, in cities where the singer and the footballer's loved ones live.
After leaving Nashville, Swift's plane reportedly landed in Philadelphia, where her would-be husband's father, Ed Kelce, lives.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's older brother and former NFL star Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, also live in Pennsylvania.
The jet then reportedly flew to Tampa, where the singer's father, Scott Swift, lives, before returning to Nashville, where it stayed put until it flew to New York City on June 30.
Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Rumored Rehearsal Dinner at MSG
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While the internet is abuzz debating whether the "You Belong With Me" singer and her fiancé have already tied the knot, Madison Square Garden is witnessing a flurry of activity in preparation for the rumored festivities.
On Thursday, July 2, a rehearsal dinner consisting of 100 guests allegedly took place at the historic venue.
Per CNN, the arena was aglow with purple lights during the pre-nuptial event, a color Swift has previously said is her favorite.
Per Page Six, the event menu is believed to be extravagant, as workers were reportedly spotted wheeling boxes containing lobster meat, blackened chicken, boneless and skinless chicken breasts and chicken legs inside the arena on Wednesday.
French fries, thick-cut onion rings, romaine, red and orange peppers, as well as various other produce, including eggs, milk and heavy whipping cream, were also seen being transported to the venue.
A fleet of black SUVs with tinted windows was also seen pulling up to Madison Square Garden on Thursday, July 2, ahead of the alleged rehearsal dinner, per Rolling Stone Australia. The outlet reported that the vehicle supposedly carried guests into the venue.
Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, his sister, and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff were spotted arriving at the arena.
People also reported that Charissa Thompson, Abigail Anderson, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Aric Jones were among the people attending the exclusive dinner event.
Meanwhile, The New York Times claimed that Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, as well as Chiefs players, were also spotted in New York City ahead of the Grammy-winning singer and the NFL star's rumored big day.