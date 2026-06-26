Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Rumored Madison Square Garden Wedding Deemed 'Tacky' by Critics: 'Her Whole Life Is a Show'

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's much-anticipated wedding is catching criticism just a week before the alleged big day. Inside sources suggested that the couple has filed permits to hold the big event at Madison Square Garden between July 2 and July 4. But some have categorized the high-profile destination for rumored impending nuptials as "tacky." "Getting married at Madison Square Garden is literally the tackiest s--- ever lmao," one person wrote on social media.

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Source: MEGA Critics called Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's alleged wedding destination 'tacky.'

Super sleuths noticed that several of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates have booked hotel stays near the New York City stadium, further fueling the rumors. "I expected them to have enough class to at least do it in the Hamptons or something," another commented. "She’s a tacky main character syndrome person in constant need for attention," a third noted. "The bigger the wedding, the higher chance of divorce … leave her let her go ahead," a fourth chimed in. "Her whole life is a show," a person added.

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Source: MEGA,unsplash Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will allegedly hold their wedding on July 4 weekend.

While sources were originally looking to a classy and glamorous Rhode Island wedding for the couple, more and more outlets are putting together clues that the Manhattan arena is the place to be. According to Page Six, the pair will first hold a more intimate ceremony with approximately 100 guests on July 2. The next day, the duo will allegedly host between 1,000 and 2,000 guests at Madison Square Garden for a blowout celebration. A source told the outlet that all of the couple's guests are "sworn to secrecy" when it comes to the upcoming nuptials. "Privacy was of number one importance to them both," they claimed.

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Source: MEGA Many don't believe the rumors about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.

Despite mounting evidence, many don't believe that Swift and Kelce would truly tie the knot at the iconic New York City arena. CNN spoke to New York City police officers in the surrounding area in an attempt to find some truth to the rumors, but even the NYPD is skeptical. "She’s a glamorous girl," one officer said. "She wouldn’t get married here." “It’s a rumor,” another insisted. “Why would she get married here?” Some have even claimed that Madison Square Garden is a "red herring" for their real, super-secret wedding location. Others said the venue is perfect for the high-security wedding that the couple requires. "I love it. It keeps flyovers from happening," a commenter mentioned.

When Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Get Engaged?

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in 2023.