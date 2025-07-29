Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Make Each Other Happy' and 'Are So Adorable' Together, Their Pal Charissa Thompson Spills
Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson are team Tayvis!
After Travis Kelce posted photos from a trip he took with the ladies and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, the "Calm Down" podcast co-hosts dished on the snowy vacation and gushed over the power couple's relationship on the new episode of their show.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are 'Happy' Together
"I will say this: She is everything that I’d ever hoped and dreamed that she could have been, and more," Thompson, 43, shared. "And they are so happy, and adorable and all things. So, when the opportunity came about for all of us to spend time together and go on vacation, we were elated."
Thompson explained she and Andrews, 47, kept their lips zipped about the excursion because they wanted to let the stars, both 35, "dictate the narrative on things they do in their personal life."
"I’m not going to elaborate too much on it other than to say she’s a dream and I adore her, and I’m so happy they make each other happy," she added.
The Trip Was 'So Much Fun'
Andrews joked the NFL star didn't give her a heads up about his social media post, quipping, "Travis, I’d really like some privacy."
The sports broadcaster said the group snap uploaded by Kelce was "one of my favorite photos from that trip we all took together."
"And yeah, I’ll echo it: she’s a 20 out of 20. She just is, she is so much fun," Andrews added of the Grammy winner. "And I’ll just say this, our group, the six of us, we have some fun. Wow. A time. A good, good group." (The podcasters' partners also tagged along for the trip.)
"We love them, we are happy for them," Thompson noted. "And we are happy to report back that the long-awaited meeting did in fact happen, and it exceeded expectations because she is as advertised and a whole lot more."
As OK! reported, gossip columnist Rob Shuter revealed via his Substack that Kelce reportedly "ran every single image by" the "Karma" singer before sharing them on Instagram on Thursday, July 24.
"He didn’t want to post anything she wasn’t 100 percent comfortable with. He respects her privacy — always has," the source said.
"It was a sign of respect," the insider noted. "He’s proud of her — but more importantly, he wants her to feel safe."
Things Are 'Serious' Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Aside from vacation photos, the Happy Gilmore 2 actor included snaps of himself and Swift out to dinner, wearing matching hats and enjoying wine with friends.
Another insider told a news outlet that Kelce's sweet upload "wasn't random."
"It was intentional. They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become," the source expressed of the duo, who went public with their romance in September 2023. "They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever."