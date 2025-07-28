or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Travis Kelce
OK LogoCOUPLES

Travis Kelce 'Ran Every Single Image by' Taylor Swift Before He Posted New Photos of Them on Instagram: 'He Respects Her Privacy'

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @killatrav/instagram

Travis Kelce recently posted photos with girlfriend Taylor Swift for the very first time.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 28 2025, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce shocked fans when he gave them a peek inside his and Taylor Swift's love story.

Last week, the NFL star posted numerous pictures of the pair together from the past several months, marking the very first time the athlete included the superstar on his Instagram account — something Swift gave him the seal of approval for.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce Sought Permission From Taylor Swift to Post Photos

Image of Travis Kelce made sure Taylor Swift was '100 percent comfortable' with the photos he posted on Instagram.
Source: @killatrav/instagram

Travis Kelce made sure Taylor Swift was '100 percent comfortable' with the photos he posted on Instagram.

"He ran every single image by her. He didn’t want to post anything she wasn’t 100 percent comfortable with," the source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter, via his Substack. "He respects her privacy — always has."

"It was a sign of respect," the insider added. "He’s proud of her — but more importantly, he wants her to feel safe."

The "New Heights" podcast co-host 35, has proven to always put her first, which is "part of why she trusts him."

Article continues below advertisement

image of an insider said the singer 'trusts' Kelce so much because he 'respects her privacy.'
Source: @killatrav/instagram

An insider said the singer 'trusts' Kelce so much because he 'respects her privacy.'

As OK! reported, Kelce shared countless pictures on Thursday, July 24, captioning them, "Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯."

The snaps showed the couple — who went public with their romance in September 2023 — ice skating, out to eat at a restaurant, traveling with friends and wearing matching hats.

Fans noticed that one image showed each of the star's phone screens, and it appeared they both have photos with each other as their wallpapers.

The upload received over 3 million "likes," including ones from Chelsea Handler, Justin Timberlake and Liam Hemsworth.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Praises 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Image of the musician and Kelce went public with their relationship when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.
Source: @killatrav/instagram

The musician and Kelce went public with their relationship when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.

The Grammy winner, 35, gave a rare social media shout-out to her boyfriend when his movie Happy Gilmore 2 debuted the next day on Netflix on Friday, July 25.

"Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10. Go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible 🍯," Swift wrote in her Instagram Story post, including a honey pot emoji to reference a scene in which Bad Bunny covers a shirtless Kelce with honey.

The Stars Are Enjoying 'Fun' Dates

Image of the football player insisted he and Taylor Swift are 'not trying to seek attention' when they go out in public together.
Source: @killatrav/instagram

The football player insisted he and Taylor Swift are 'not trying to seek attention' when they go out in public together.

Earlier this year, Kelce commented on how the duo has been stepping out in public more often, whether it be going to a sports game or out to dinner in New York.

"We’re having fun with it, man, being a couple," he explained on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast. "It gets thrown out there as it's like we're trying to seek attention, every now and then. But it's like, we're just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kind of introducing her to some more of the sports world."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.