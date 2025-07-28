Travis Kelce 'Ran Every Single Image by' Taylor Swift Before He Posted New Photos of Them on Instagram: 'He Respects Her Privacy'
Travis Kelce shocked fans when he gave them a peek inside his and Taylor Swift's love story.
Last week, the NFL star posted numerous pictures of the pair together from the past several months, marking the very first time the athlete included the superstar on his Instagram account — something Swift gave him the seal of approval for.
Travis Kelce Sought Permission From Taylor Swift to Post Photos
"He ran every single image by her. He didn’t want to post anything she wasn’t 100 percent comfortable with," the source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter, via his Substack. "He respects her privacy — always has."
"It was a sign of respect," the insider added. "He’s proud of her — but more importantly, he wants her to feel safe."
The "New Heights" podcast co-host 35, has proven to always put her first, which is "part of why she trusts him."
As OK! reported, Kelce shared countless pictures on Thursday, July 24, captioning them, "Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯."
The snaps showed the couple — who went public with their romance in September 2023 — ice skating, out to eat at a restaurant, traveling with friends and wearing matching hats.
Fans noticed that one image showed each of the star's phone screens, and it appeared they both have photos with each other as their wallpapers.
The upload received over 3 million "likes," including ones from Chelsea Handler, Justin Timberlake and Liam Hemsworth.
Taylor Swift Praises 'Happy Gilmore 2'
The Grammy winner, 35, gave a rare social media shout-out to her boyfriend when his movie Happy Gilmore 2 debuted the next day on Netflix on Friday, July 25.
"Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10. Go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible 🍯," Swift wrote in her Instagram Story post, including a honey pot emoji to reference a scene in which Bad Bunny covers a shirtless Kelce with honey.
The Stars Are Enjoying 'Fun' Dates
Earlier this year, Kelce commented on how the duo has been stepping out in public more often, whether it be going to a sports game or out to dinner in New York.
"We’re having fun with it, man, being a couple," he explained on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast. "It gets thrown out there as it's like we're trying to seek attention, every now and then. But it's like, we're just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kind of introducing her to some more of the sports world."