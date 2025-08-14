COUPLES Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Sensual' Body Language Decoded After PDA-Packed Interview Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce did their first podcast interview, and body language experts are buzzing about their 'strong bond' during the conversation. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 14 2025, Published 6:51 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce did their first podcast interview, and body language experts are buzzing about their “strong bond.” “There is a sensual overlap, with Taylor's arm shielded behind Travis's with his left arm stretched over her and his hand placed on her lap in a signal of intimacy. This touch behavior shows off their romantic baseline,” body language Judi James told a news outlet in an interview published on Thursday, August 14.

Taylor Swift Appeared on Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' Podcast

Swift, 35, and Kelce, 35, appeared together for the first time during the Wednesday, August 13, episode of the Kansas City Chiefs football players’ “New Heights” podcast. The couple, who began dating in 2023, weren’t afraid of showing PDA, taking time to share cuddles and even a few kisses during the broadcast. James explained that the couple’s “touch rituals underpin their banter in a fascinating and telling form of layered communication and non-verbal ‘tie-signs.’”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Energy Was 'Sensual'

"They twine arms, hands and bodies together, untwine and re-twine constantly, showing their individual profiles but always linking back to their very strong and sexual ties as a couple,” she explained, adding the pair are so connected as "though they share the same body.” The musician and professional athlete displayed “twinning behavior” throughout the interview, with their emotional connection said to be just as strong as their physical one, according to the body language expert.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Interview Went Viral

“He seems especially tuned into Taylor emotionally, with mirroring and anticipatory rituals," the expert detailed. "And then a very sweet display of tactile support after her tears, where we can see both his hands performing small stroking gestures on her back, hip and her hand to reward and show support." Swift’s appearance on Kelce’s podcast went viral, garnering more than 10 million views in 16 hours. During the conversation, Swift dropped major news as she announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift Announced Her New Album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

