Taylor Swift on 'New Heights' Podcast: Biggest Revelations

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Announced Her New Album 'Life of a Showgirl'

Source: New Heights/YouTube A teaser for Taylor Swift's 'New Heights' podcast confirmed her forthcoming album.

One day before Taylor Swift's "New Heights" podcast debut, a clip from the upcoming episode showed the "august" singer announcing her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. "So I wanted to show you something," the singer told hosts Travis and Jason Kelce, before bringing out a briefcase with the letters "TS" printed on it. "What's in it?" Jason asked, to which Taylor responded, "This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl." As the episode began airing on August 13, Taylor's official social media pages confirmed The Life of a Showgirl will be released on October 3. In addition, the post revealed that Swift is producing the album alongside Shellback and Max Martin. Taylor's official website also dropped the official tracklist featuring 12 songs: "The Fate of Ophelia," "Elizabeth Taylor," "Opalite," "Father Figure," "Oldest Daughter," "Ruin the Friendship," "Actually Romantic," "Wi$h Li$t," "Wood," "Cancelled!," "Honey," and "The Life of a Showgirl" (featuring Sabrina Carpenter). In the podcast, Taylor said she began working on the list while she was in Europe for her Eras Tour. "I would be playing shows I'd do like three shows in a row, I'd have three days off, I'd fly to Sweden go back to the tour and actually, like, working on this I was physically exhausted at this point of the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Said the Podcast Got Her a Boyfriend

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked dating rumors for the first time in 2023.

According to the "Midnight Rain" singer, the "New Heights" podcast helped her launch a romantic relationship with Travis after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end "decided to use it as his personal dating app two years ago." Travis recalled the time he attended Taylor's concert and tried to get her number using her fandom's friendship bracelets. "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he told Jason, adding, "So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her." Taylor playfully teased Travis for throwing a tantrum before sharing, "It was such a wild, romantic gesture to be like, 'I want to date you!'"

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Got a Little Emotional While Talking About Her Master Recordings

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift bought back the rights to her first six albums in May.

Taylor candidly spoke about how her heart was "ripped" out of her chest when her album masters were sold. "I thought about not owning my music every day," she admitted. The "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress said she sent her mother, Andrea Swift, and brother, Austin Swift, to Los Angeles, where they sat down with Shamrock Capital, the private equity company that previously owned her music. "They told them the whole story of all the times we've tried to buy it, all the times it's fallen through," she continued. Taylor emotionally reminisced about the day she got a call from her mother about her acquisition of her master recordings, saying, "It's literally been so long since this happened, and it's every time I talk about it….I just like very dramatically hit the floor for real. Honestly, just started like bawling my eyes out, and I'm just like weeping."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Had to Undergo a Recovery Period After the Eras Tour

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour lasted for almost two years, from March 2023 to December 2024.

After 21 months of touring as part of The Era Tour, Taylor said the record-breaking shows took a toll on her physical condition. "It was a lot of physical therapy and it was a lot of being in a state of perpetual physical discomfort," she told Travis and Jason, comparing her experience to their football season. "I'm not getting hit by huge 300-pounders but the heels for that long." As part of her recovery, she reportedly kept a station in her hotel room that featured "toe spacers" and an acupuncture mat. Taylor later added, "I learned so much about how far I can push myself… It's really just about prioritizing the fan's experience before anything else."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Revealed Her Favorite Rerecording

Source: New Heights/YouTube She released the studio album in 2012.

On the pre-recorded "New Heights" podcast, Taylor said "Red" is her favorite rerecording. "When it came time to doing Taylor's Version and rerecording the album I went back in, found the verses, restructured the song to the way that it pretty much was when I had originally written it," she said. "That song is one of my favorite things I've ever done."

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce Credited the Eras Tour for Their Relationship

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift said the podcast helped her get a boyfriend.

While Taylor said the podcast sparked the romance between her and Travis, the 35-year-old athlete said it was the Eras Tour that helped him get closer to his girlfriend. "Because if I never would have gone to that show and just been mesmerized and just been captivated and then left with such a desire to want to meet you, I would have never went on here and told everybody how butthurt I was," he told Taylor. "I had never been so engulfed in the curiosity of who you were." His brother teased him, saying, "The best part of that statement is that you didn't know what the word engulfed meant before you met Taylor."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Knew Nothing About Football When She Began Dating Travis Kelce

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift frequently watched Travis Kelce's games early in their relationship.

When Taylor began dating Travis, she reportedly knew nothing about the football world. "You were so nonjudgmental about the fact that I knew nothing about the world that you are in. You were so nice," she shared. During her first date with Travis, the pop superstar asked her now-boyfriend what it felt like to play against Jason during the 2023 Super Bowl. "I now know what an insane question that was," she said, adding she "thought everyone was on the field at the same time. I didn't know what a first down was. I didn't know what the chains were. I didn't know what a tight end was." Amid their blossoming romance, Travis praised Taylor as she now knows a lot about the sport. "I am forever thankful for you diving into the football world wholeheartedly," he told Taylor, who reportedly fell in love with football and "became obsessed with it."

Article continues below advertisement

What Keeps Taylor Swift Busy After Her Eras Tour

Source: New Heights/YouTube Sources said Taylor Swift planned to relax after her tour.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

"I love to paint, I love to cook, I have a different baking obsession every six months," Taylor revealed on the "New Heights" podcast, prompting her boyfriend to declare he is "the luckiest man in the world."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Revealed the 'Green Flag' in Their Relationship

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for nearly two years.

The "Shake It Off" songstress also opened up about the "huge green flag" she sees in her relationship with Travis. "[Travis] has had the same friends since he was probably four years old, and he's incredibly good at maintaining friendships and is so loyal and his friends are equally loyal and the funniest, most hilarious group of people," she gushed about her boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

The Secret Behind Taylor Swift's Easter Egg Clues

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift often drops Easter eggs about her albums and tours.

Reflecting on the Easter egg clues she gives to her fans, Taylor shared on the "New Heights" podcast, "There's do's and don'ts. I'm never going to use an Easter egg that ties back to my personal life. It's always going to be towards music."

Article continues below advertisement

Scott Swift Is Doing Well After Undergoing Surgery

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift's father had a quintuple bypass surgery earlier in the summer.

During her podcast appearance, Taylor gave an update about her father, Scott Swift, after he underwent quintuple bypass surgery. "It all happened really quick," she said, adding her father is "doing incredibly well." She revealed that, after the surgery, they "all moved in with him for the whole summer." Andrea also "got a new knee" and is "doing great," per Taylor. "She's scampering around — well, not quite scampering yet. But she's doing great," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Reid Played Matchmaker for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Source: MEGA The Kansas City Chiefs coach recently talked about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's potential future wedding.

On the "New Heights" podcast, the "Blank Space" singer said Chiefs coach Andy Reid became a bridge between her and Travis. "Whatever Andy Reid says we're gonna stick by," she said. "If he says it, that's what happened."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Went 'All Out' for 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Source: New Heights/YouTube 'The Life of a Showgirl' follows 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

As Taylor and Travis presented her new album to the podcast's viewers and listeners, the "You Belong With Me" hitmaker revealed she went "all out" for The Life of a Showgirl. "I was so proud of the music and so excited about this project from a creative standpoint, that I was just like 'all hands on deck, we're going all out, this is a full send,'" she said. "I care about this record more than I can even overstate." Travis said it was "so much fun," adding, "I understand what she's saying. I've been fortunate enough to listen to every single song, so I know they're all 12 bangers. It's a lot more upbeat. It's a lot more like fun, pop, excitement and I think it's a complete 180 from a lot of the songs on [The Tortured Poet's Department] for sure." Meanwhile, Taylor agreed, explaining her "life is more upbeat" and that her albums "mimic" her personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Discussed the Media Attention Surrounding Their Relationship

Source: New Heights/YouTube The couple said they are aware of theories about their relationship.

Jason talked about the theories about Taylor and Travis' relationship, saying he is "way too invested" in it. The "Love Story" singer responded, "We don't really. I don't see a lot of things. I'm of the firm belief that like, you know…if you're getting your feedback from the internet and from comments and stuff I just think…anything you feed your brain, it will internalize, anything you feed the internet, it will kill." Taylor said "it is pretty hard to hurt" her feelings after spending over two decades in the music industry, so Travis reportedly learned from his girlfriend "how to be a pro" about it. "There's still some whacko theories from the beginning that I was like 'Oh no, how is she handling this,'" he said. "The last thing I wanted to do was s---- this up." The "Lover" songstress shared, "It's at a point where something can be about me, my name can be in the actual headline and it can still be none of my business." As they continue to deal with the spotlight, Taylor revealed she does "detach from the internet in a huge way." "I have had my comments disabled on Instagram for like 10 years now? And I don't miss it," she continued, later pointing out, "My business is making music and taking care of my fans."

Article continues below advertisement

Did Taylor Swift Make a Cameo in 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

Source: New Heights/YouTube Travis Kelce made an appearance in 'Happy Gilmore 2.'