or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Kamala Harris 'Hurt' After Being Excluded from Guest List Over Fear of Political Debates, Sources Claim

Kamala Harris,Taylor Swift ,Travis Kelce,
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris was allegedly 'hurt' she didn't get an invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 9 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sources have suggested that Taylor Swift kept Kamala Harris off her Madison Square Garden wedding guest list to avoid political turmoil, even though the musician endorsed the politician during her 2024 presidential run.

Insiders revealed to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack that Harris was "hurt" after failing to make the cut for the star-studded July 3 affair.

"She genuinely likes Taylor and would have loved to celebrate with her," the source revealed. "She understood the decision, but that didn’t make it sting any less."

Article continues below advertisement

'Taylor Wanted the Day to Be About Her Marriage'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Kamala Harris,Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris allegedly did not make Taylor Swift's guest list for fear of political debates.

Swift and her new husband, Travis Kelce, were rumored to invite more than 1,000 guests to celebrate their big day.

Guests ranged from football stars to pop singers to CEOs, but sources have claimed the couple drew the line at any major political figures.

"Taylor wanted the day to be about her marriage — not about who was sitting next to a politician,” another insider alleged. “The moment a major political figure arrives, the focus shifts. She wasn’t willing to let that happen."

Article continues below advertisement

Who Attended Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding?

Taylor Swift ,Travis Kelce,
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

The star-studded guest list featured Steven Spielberg, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

Guests appeared to be relatively politically diverse, giving the couple all the more reason to avoid sparking political conversations on their wedding day.

"It was a genuinely mixed crowd,” a source explained. “Taylor wanted everyone laughing, dancing, and celebrating together — not debating politics or worrying about optics."

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift 'wanted the wedding remembered for the vows, the music, and the love.'

The wedding was officiated by comedian and actor Adam Sandler. The bride and groom wrote their own vows, which reportedly took 20 minutes each.

The lengthy celebration was described as "magical" by attendees, though insiders alleged that magic could have been ruined by a political diversion.

"Once a former vice president walks into the room, the story isn’t the bride and groom anymore," a source explained. "Taylor wanted the wedding remembered for the vows, the music, and the love — not for the political guest list."

Taylor Swift ,Travis Kelce,
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded ceremony was described as 'magical.'

The wedding reportedly featured performances from music icons including Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney, as guests took to the dance floor all night long.

Austin Swift, Taylor's brother, served as her man of honor and Jason Kelce served as Travis' best man.

Harris wasn't the only person allegedly upset about being excluded from the guest list. Dave Portnoy previously spoke out about his perceived invite snub and Taylor's former BFF Blake Lively didn't make the cut either.

"It is a strange event and I'm a Swiftie, I did not get the invite, I don't even think I'm close," Portnoy said. "There's people who I don't even think know who they are who got invited."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.