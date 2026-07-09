Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Kamala Harris 'Hurt' After Being Excluded from Guest List Over Fear of Political Debates, Sources Claim
July 9 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET
Sources have suggested that Taylor Swift kept Kamala Harris off her Madison Square Garden wedding guest list to avoid political turmoil, even though the musician endorsed the politician during her 2024 presidential run.
Insiders revealed to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack that Harris was "hurt" after failing to make the cut for the star-studded July 3 affair.
"She genuinely likes Taylor and would have loved to celebrate with her," the source revealed. "She understood the decision, but that didn’t make it sting any less."
'Taylor Wanted the Day to Be About Her Marriage'
Swift and her new husband, Travis Kelce, were rumored to invite more than 1,000 guests to celebrate their big day.
Guests ranged from football stars to pop singers to CEOs, but sources have claimed the couple drew the line at any major political figures.
"Taylor wanted the day to be about her marriage — not about who was sitting next to a politician,” another insider alleged. “The moment a major political figure arrives, the focus shifts. She wasn’t willing to let that happen."
Who Attended Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding?
The star-studded guest list featured Steven Spielberg, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.
Guests appeared to be relatively politically diverse, giving the couple all the more reason to avoid sparking political conversations on their wedding day.
"It was a genuinely mixed crowd,” a source explained. “Taylor wanted everyone laughing, dancing, and celebrating together — not debating politics or worrying about optics."
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The wedding was officiated by comedian and actor Adam Sandler. The bride and groom wrote their own vows, which reportedly took 20 minutes each.
The lengthy celebration was described as "magical" by attendees, though insiders alleged that magic could have been ruined by a political diversion.
"Once a former vice president walks into the room, the story isn’t the bride and groom anymore," a source explained. "Taylor wanted the wedding remembered for the vows, the music, and the love — not for the political guest list."
The wedding reportedly featured performances from music icons including Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney, as guests took to the dance floor all night long.
Austin Swift, Taylor's brother, served as her man of honor and Jason Kelce served as Travis' best man.
Harris wasn't the only person allegedly upset about being excluded from the guest list. Dave Portnoy previously spoke out about his perceived invite snub and Taylor's former BFF Blake Lively didn't make the cut either.
"It is a strange event and I'm a Swiftie, I did not get the invite, I don't even think I'm close," Portnoy said. "There's people who I don't even think know who they are who got invited."