Taylor Swift Wants 'Future King' Prince William and Kate Middleton at Her Wedding to Travis Kelce

Photo of Taylor Swift, Kate Middleton and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift’s wedding is shaping up to be the event of the century, as she’s reportedly looking to invite Prince William and Kate Middleton to her nuptials.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2025, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift is aiming high for her wedding to Travis Kelce, reportedly hoping to welcome British royalty as guests.

"Taylor Swift is one very canny operator — developing her fan base, working incredibly hard writing some of the most popular pop tunes of the last decade, and cementing a good friendship with the future king Prince William over 10 years ago,” a source told a news outlet on Thursday, October 15. “A relationship that has culminated in private letters, inspirational cards and good wishes to Princess Catherine during her difficult year.”

Taylor Swift Wants to Invite Prince William and Kate Middleton

Photo of Taylor Swift reportedly wants to invite the 'future king' to her wedding to Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift reportedly wants to invite the 'future king' to her wedding to Travis Kelce.

The source explained that Swift’s wedding invitation to Prince William, 43, and Kate Middleton, 43, would be “totally appropriate” given their decade-long friendship.

“Taylor is planning the wedding of all weddings, but this is what makes her unique," the source continued. "She wants to use the wedding not just to say as a celebration of love, but also to thank people who have made the journey to this point along the way and that will include all manner of people from all manner of backgrounds."

Prince William Attended the Eras Tour in 2024

Photo of Prince William took his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Prince William took his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in 2024.

Swift, 35, famously invited William and his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte backstage for a special selfie moment at her Eras Tour concert at London’s Wembley Stadium in June 2024. At the time, Middleton stayed back alongside their youngest son, Louis, as she was currently undergoing chemotherapy to treat her cancer diagnosis.

"The situation is simply this — we saw last year just how well her relationship was with not only Prince William but with his children too," the insider concluded.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Is Planning a 'Huge' Wedding

Photo of Taylor Swift promised her wedding day would be 'huge.'
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift promised her wedding day would be 'huge.'

Although the “Love Story” singer is known to keep things private, Swift confirmed during an October 3 appearance on The Graham Norton Show that her wedding to the NFL star, 36, would be “huge,” though she didn’t confirm the date of the big day.

Taylor Swift Won't 'Stress' Over Wedding

Photo of Taylor Swift doesn't plan on skimping on her wedding guest list.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift doesn't plan on skimping on her wedding guest list.

"I'm so excited about it," she added. "I know it's going to be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble. And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there."

Swift promised she was “not going to do that” and cut people from her guest list.

