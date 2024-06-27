Prince William and Taylor Swift Have a 'Great Connection' After Meeting in 2013
Prince William and Taylor Swift snapped a photo together during the pop star's London concert, but the duo's friendship spans over several years.
"I'm not sure that Princess Charlotte is the biggest Swiftie of the family or whether it's actually Prince William. I know he loves her music," biographer Katie Nicholl told an outlet. "They have a great connection, they're good friends."
William and Swift first met in 2013 at the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace in London, as they famously sang with Jon Bon Jovi.
"They remained good friends [after that night]. So good, in fact, that William got the royal treatment [at the Eras Tour]," the royal expert shared. "He got the VIP tickets and he had — he had a wonderful time backstage with Taylor, where she took a selfie of her with the children and Prince William."
"There is clearly a lovely connection between these two," she added. "But William is not just a fan of Taylor, he's a huge fan of her music, too."
William isn't the only royal who loves Swift's music, as Meghan Markle attended the Eras tour in California. However, the Duchess of Sussex invited the powerhouse to participate in "Archetypes," but Swift declined.
OK! previously reported experts believe Swift subtly aligned herself with the Wales after posting a snapshot on Instagram with William, Charlotte and Prince George.
"I think that he's probably spent a few minutes with her. We know that they took a selfie. She has spent time with him previously," Kinsey Schofield told GB News.
According to Schofield, Meghan is likely envious of William's ties to the Grammy winner.
"There is great video of them singing with Jon Bon Jovi at a charity event," she noted of Taylor and William's previous encounter. "Now, remember, Meghan Markle had requested for Taylor to be her podcast."
While at the concert, a viral video showed the future king dancing to music with his two children.
"She wrote her a handwritten letter and Taylor's team rejected it," Schofield shared about Meghan contacting the performer. "Megan also later released through People magazine that she had spent some time at a Taylor Swift concert. So I think we are seeing our Taylor side with Team Wales here over the last few hours. Also, you know, a lot of people pointing out the pictures of Meghan and Harry at the Beyoncé concert, where Harry looks pretty miserable versus Prince William shaking his tail feather at the Taylor Swift concert. You're just seeing that Prince William is pursuing joy. And I think that is important."
The family outing was special for George and Charlotte, as Kate Middleton continues to battle cancer.
"I just love seeing him blissful, gleeful. This has been a really hard year for them," Schofield said.
"This was his a big birthday celebration and it was just great," she added. "I mean, I'm never gonna hear this song ever again and not think about Prince William."
