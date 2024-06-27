Prince William and Taylor Swift Have a 'Great Connection' After Meeting in 2013

William isn't the only royal who loves Swift's music, as Meghan Markle attended the Eras tour in California. However, the Duchess of Sussex invited the powerhouse to participate in "Archetypes," but Swift declined.

OK! previously reported experts believe Swift subtly aligned herself with the Wales after posting a snapshot on Instagram with William, Charlotte and Prince George.

"I think that he's probably spent a few minutes with her. We know that they took a selfie. She has spent time with him previously," Kinsey Schofield told GB News.

According to Schofield, Meghan is likely envious of William's ties to the Grammy winner.

"There is great video of them singing with Jon Bon Jovi at a charity event," she noted of Taylor and William's previous encounter. "Now, remember, Meghan Markle had requested for Taylor to be her podcast."