Ted Cruz Booed by Texas Crowd Live on ESPN Amid 'Protect College Sports Act' Interview
Sept. 14 2026, Updated 5:22 a.m. ET
Ted Cruz was booed during his appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay while discussing the "Protect College Sports Act."
The Republican senator appeared alongside host Rece Davis on the Saturday, September 12, morning program.
Per the Houston Chronicle, fans briefly chanted, "Ted, you suck," and "Get him off," as Cruz continued with the interview.
The moment came in front of a crowd largely made up of University of Texas fans in Austin.
The reaction continued throughout Cruz’s roughly nine-minute appearance on ESPN.
He wore a burnt orange blazer, matching the school’s colors.
Per the Daily Beast, college football writer Chris Marler said the boos for Cruz were louder than those for Oklahoma or Ohio State.
One viral post on X described the moment as unusually intense.
"I have never seen anyone get relentlessly booed, by fans of all stripes, like Ted Cruz received on College GameDay," the post read.
"It was literally non-stop booing from start to finish. The man is going to need therapy," the post added.
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Ted Cruz Promoted The 'Protect College Sports Act' Despite The Crowd's Reaction
Per the Houston Chronicle, Cruz did not acknowledge the jeers, which came from a campus where he received less than 20% of the vote in his 2024 re-election campaign.
The senator attended the event to promote the "Protect College Sports Act," a bill he co-authored with Senator Maria Cantwell, D-Washington.
The legislation is expected to face a Senate vote next week.
The bill aims to address several major issues facing college sports.
It would set rules for player payments and the use of athletes’ names, images, and likenesses.
It would also limit transfers and eligibility while putting restrictions on further conference expansion.
The legislation also includes protections for women's sports and non-revenue Olympic programs.
Cruz Responds After ESPN Appearance
Cruz did not address the crowd’s reaction in a social media post on X following the appearance.
Instead, the senator appeared upbeat as he shared his support.
"Great to be in Austin for College GameDay this morning, supporting our Texas Longhorns," the post read.
"College athletics is an incredible American tradition. The rivalries, the pageantry, the scholarships, and the opportunities it creates for young men and women are worth preserving. Doing nothing is not an option. Legal chaos and an unsustainable arms race are threatening the future of college sports, particularly women’s, Olympic, and non-revenue programs," the post added.
Cruz then called on Congress to take action.
"If we want to preserve this great tradition for generations to come, Congress must act. The Protect College Sports Act gives college athletics a national rulebook and a stable future," the post concluded.