Ted Cruz Booed by Texas Crowd Live on ESPN Amid 'Protect College Sports Act' Interview

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Ted Cruz was booed during his appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay while discussing the "Protect College Sports Act." The Republican senator appeared alongside host Rece Davis on the Saturday, September 12, morning program. Per the Houston Chronicle, fans briefly chanted, "Ted, you suck," and "Get him off," as Cruz continued with the interview. The moment came in front of a crowd largely made up of University of Texas fans in Austin.

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Source: @ESPN COLLEGE FOOTBALL/YOUTUBE Senator Ted Cruz was heavily booed and shown thumbs down while he discussed the 'Protect College Sports Act' during his televised appearance.

The reaction continued throughout Cruz’s roughly nine-minute appearance on ESPN. He wore a burnt orange blazer, matching the school’s colors. Per the Daily Beast, college football writer Chris Marler said the boos for Cruz were louder than those for Oklahoma or Ohio State.

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Source: MEGA Ted Cruz spoke with host Rece Davis during an ESPN 'College GameDay' segment.

One viral post on X described the moment as unusually intense. "I have never seen anyone get relentlessly booed, by fans of all stripes, like Ted Cruz received on College GameDay," the post read. "It was literally non-stop booing from start to finish. The man is going to need therapy," the post added.

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Ted Cruz Promoted The 'Protect College Sports Act' Despite The Crowd's Reaction

Source: @ESPN COLLEGE FOOTBALL/YOUTUBE Ted Cruz appeared in a burnt orange blazer during his ESPN 'College GameDay' appearance in Austin.

Per the Houston Chronicle, Cruz did not acknowledge the jeers, which came from a campus where he received less than 20% of the vote in his 2024 re-election campaign. The senator attended the event to promote the "Protect College Sports Act," a bill he co-authored with Senator Maria Cantwell, D-Washington. The legislation is expected to face a Senate vote next week. The bill aims to address several major issues facing college sports. It would set rules for player payments and the use of athletes’ names, images, and likenesses. It would also limit transfers and eligibility while putting restrictions on further conference expansion. The legislation also includes protections for women's sports and non-revenue Olympic programs.

Cruz Responds After ESPN Appearance

Source: MEGA Ted Cruz shared his support for the Texas Longhorns after appearing on ESPN’s 'College GameDay.'