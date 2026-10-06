Ted Cruz Says J.D. Vance Is 'Feeling Insecure' About Potentially Running Against Him for President as GOP Targets Midterm Success

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Texas Sen. Ted Cruz fired back at Vice President J.D. Vance, calling him "insecure" after Vance publicly suggested Cruz is already campaigning for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination. The bitter banter highlights an early clash between two potential contenders for the future of GOP leadership, even as both figures travel the country to support candidates in the final stretch before the November midterm elections.

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Ted Cruz Brushes Off J.D. Vance's Comments

Source: MEGA Ted Cruz denied that he's already campaigning for president.

"It is really obvious to me that, at this very moment, Ted Cruz is running for president," Vance recently told NBC. "At this moment, I’m not. I’m trying to help elect Republicans. That’s what I’m going to keep on doing." Speaking with Politico, Cruz dismissed the remarks, stating, "In my experience, people engage in political bomb-throwing when they're feeling insecure." "So, he’s welcome to make whatever comments he likes," Cruz told Politico. "I’m going to keep focusing on the midterms and helping us win on Election Day in the next 30 days."

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Source: MEGA Both men said their sole focus at the moment in the midterm elections.

While both men claim their current priority is protecting and expanding Republican majorities in Congress, analysts see the sparring as an early "tapping of the gloves" for the next presidential cycle. Vance, while currently holding the dubious honor of being the least popular vice president in American history, is widely viewed as the early 2028 frontrunner because of his vice-presidential position and his dominant lead in early prediction markets like Kalshi. Cruz, also widely unpopular in GOP circles, ran for president in 2016 and has increasingly invited speculation about another White House bid, previously stating he would "certainly be part of the discussion" and noting that Vance does not have the nomination locked down.

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Ted Cruz Spills on J.D. Vance

Source: MEGA Ted Cruz called the VP Tucker Carlson's 'protégé.'

Cruz noted the irony of the clash, pointing out that he spent significant time on the road campaigning for Vance during his tight 2022 Ohio Senate race. “Indeed, ironically, I spent a full day on the road with J.D. Vance, campaigning with him when he was running for Senate in Ohio [in 2022]. I was very glad he won that race. I was very glad to help him," Cruz told Politico. In leaked private audio recordings from 2025 published by Axios in January, Cruz blasted Vance, portraying him as a political protégé of former Fox News star Tucker Carlson and accusing him of blocking key trade and national security goals. "Tucker created J.D. J.D. is Tucker's protégé, and they are one and the same," Cruz said at the time, criticizing what he viewed as an anti-interventionist foreign policy agenda. Both men are currently keeping rigorous travel schedules to boost GOP candidates across key midterm battlegrounds like Alaska, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Source: MEGA Both Vance and Cruz don't have high approval ratings.