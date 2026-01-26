Ted Cruz Trashes Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in Explosive Leaked Recordings

Article continues below advertisement

Ted Cruz may present himself as one of Donald Trump’s most loyal allies in public, but behind closed doors, it appears to be a very different story. According to leaked recordings obtained by a Virginia-based news outlet, the Texas senator privately tore into Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance while speaking with Republican donors in 2025. The audio, which runs nearly 10 minutes, dates back to early and mid-2025 and captures Cruz sharply criticizing Trump’s economic policies while questioning Vance’s political independence.

Source: MEGA Ted Cruz criticized Donald Trump in private recordings.

The recordings are especially eye-opening given Cruz’s public support for Trump, where he has consistently positioned himself as a key defender of the president’s agenda. Per Axios, Cruz, 55, blasted Trump’s sweeping tariff plans and warned they would wreak havoc on the U.S. economy. He even told donors he threatened to fire staffers on the spot if they referred to the tariffs as “Liberation Day.”

Cruz also claimed he and several GOP senators confronted Trump during a late-night phone call that stretched well past midnight. According to Cruz, the conversation quickly escalated. “It did not go well,” Cruz told donors, alleging Trump was “yelling” and “cursing” at lawmakers.

Source: MEGA The audio was shared with Republican donors.

One of the most striking moments in the recordings came when Cruz recalled delivering a blunt political warning to the president. “Mr. President, if we get to November of [2026] and people’s 401(k)s are down 30 percent and prices are up 10–20 percent at the supermarket, we’re going to go into Election Day, face a bloodbath,” Cruz said, according to the audio. “You’re going to lose the House, you’re going to lose the Senate, you’re going to spend the next two years being impeached every single week.”

“‘F--- you, Ted,’” Trump reportedly blurted out.

Despite the bombshell nature of the audio, Cruz’s office did not deny its authenticity. Instead, his team doubled down on his loyalty to Trump. “Senator Cruz is the president’s greatest ally in the Senate and battles every day in the trenches to advance his agenda,” his office said in a statement to Axios.

Source: MEGA Ted Cruz warned tariffs could damage the economy.

The leaked recordings didn’t stop with Trump; Cruz also took aim at Vance, widely seen as a top contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028. In the audio, Cruz reportedly referred to Vance as a “pawn” of conservative media personality Tucker Carlson. “Tucker created J.D.,” Cruz told donors. “J.D. is Tucker’s protégé, and they are one and the same.”

Cruz has never publicly tied Vance and Carlson together so directly. He also accused the pair of playing a role in the removal of former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. “[He] supported being vigorous against Iran and bombing Iran — and Tucker and J.D. took Mike out,” Cruz allegedly said. Carlson denied the claim, telling the outlet he had nothing to do with Waltz’s ousting.

Source: MEGA Ted Cruz also spoke out about J.D. Vance in the recordings.

The revelations are especially striking considering Cruz’s long and rocky history with Trump. "In the case of Lyin' Ted Cruz. Lyin' Ted. Lies. Ooh, he lies. You know Ted. He brings the Bible, holds it high, puts it down, lies," Trump said in 2016. "And, you know, the evangelicals, they've been supporting Donald Trump. It's been great."

Despite that feud, Cruz eventually fell in line, backing Trump in the Senate and actively campaigning for him during the 2024 election cycle. Now, Cruz is widely believed to be considering another run for the White House in 2028, positioning himself as a more traditional Republican option. Standing directly in his path is Vance, who currently dominates GOP prediction markets.