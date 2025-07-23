Which 'Ted Lasso' Stars Are Returning for Season 4? Inside the Cast as 1 Series Regular Exits

Fans are curious about the 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 cast, as one series regular appears to be exiting while the titular character shifts to coaching women.

Ted Lasso is taking on a women’s team in the highly anticipated fourth season, which seemingly means the departure of some fan-favorites from the cast.

Jason Sudeikis is returning as the lovable, character, Coach Ted Lasso. Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Juno Temple (Keely), Brett Goldstein (Roy), Jeremy Swift (Leslie) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) are set to reprise their roles in Season 4 of Ted Lasso.

Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, was notably excluded from the cast announcement. He could reprise his role in a limited capacity, but was unavailable due to a scheduling conflict with another new HBO comedy series, per Dateline .

Apple TV+ officially announced in March 2025 that Ted Lasso would return for a fourth season. In the past, Sudeikis was open about how he felt the story was done in a three-season arc, but was open to the idea of the story continuing.

"I'm glad they are willing to pay for those three seasons," Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly in 2021. "As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't."

Although not much is known about Season 4, the previous installment saw Lasso’s character return to his native Kansas after coaching the fictional English football club, AFC Richmond, overseas. Filming for the series reportedly began in July in Kansas, before the show heads back to the United Kingdom.