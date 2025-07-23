or
Which 'Ted Lasso' Stars Are Returning for Season 4? Inside the Cast as 1 Series Regular Exits

Photo of 'Ted Lasso' cast
Source: MEGA

Fans are curious about the 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 cast, as one series regular appears to be exiting while the titular character shifts to coaching women.

Profile Image

July 23 2025, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

Ted Lasso is taking on a women’s team in the highly anticipated fourth season, which seemingly means the departure of some fan-favorites from the cast.

Fans are curious about the Season 4 cast as one series regular is not returning.

Which Stars Are Returning for ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4?

image of 'Ted Lasso' was widely popular following it's 2020 release.
Source: MEGA

'Ted Lasso' was widely popular following it's 2020 release.

Jason Sudeikis is returning as the lovable, character, Coach Ted Lasso. Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Juno Temple (Keely), Brett Goldstein (Roy), Jeremy Swift (Leslie) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) are set to reprise their roles in Season 4 of Ted Lasso.

Which Cast Members Are Seemingly Not Returning for ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4?

image of Phil Dunster was excluded from the cast announcement due to a schedule conflict.
Source: MEGA

Phil Dunster was excluded from the cast announcement due to a schedule conflict.

Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, was notably excluded from the cast announcement. He could reprise his role in a limited capacity, but was unavailable due to a scheduling conflict with another new HBO comedy series, per Dateline.

Ted Lasso Is Set to Coach a Women’s Team in Season 4

image of Season 4 of 'Ted Lasso' was announced in March 2025.
Source: MEGA

Season 4 of 'Ted Lasso' was announced in March 2025.

Apple TV+ officially announced in March 2025 that Ted Lasso would return for a fourth season. In the past, Sudeikis was open about how he felt the story was done in a three-season arc, but was open to the idea of the story continuing.

"I'm glad they are willing to pay for those three seasons," Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly in 2021. "As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't."

Although not much is known about Season 4, the previous installment saw Lasso’s character return to his native Kansas after coaching the fictional English football club, AFC Richmond, overseas. Filming for the series reportedly began in July in Kansas, before the show heads back to the United Kingdom.

Jason Sudeikis Confirmed 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Storyline

image of Jason Sudeikis plays the lovable Coach Ted Lasso.
Source: MEGA

Jason Sudeikis plays the lovable Coach Ted Lasso.

In the Season 3 finale, fans saw Keeley and Rebecca team up to launch AFC Richmond’s women’s team — a storyline Sudeikis, usually tight-lipped, confirmed in March by revealing that Lasso’s next chapter involves coaching a “second division women’s football team.”

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,' in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be,” he teased during an appearance on the “New Heights” podcast.

