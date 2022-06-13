OK Magazine
'Teen Mom' Tragedy: Father Of Malorie Beaver's Child Dead At 28

Jun. 13 2022, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

Malorie Beaver has suffered a huge loss. The father of the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star's daughter, Lane Fernandez, died at the young age of 28. There has been no word on the cause of death.

His wife, Kylee Rose, broke the tragic news in an Instagram post along with photos of her late partner holding their newborn baby boy, Nolyn, per The Sun. "I’m so lost without you babe. I love you to the moon and back and I know you’re watching out for us. I will forever miss you. It’s always been you," read the heartbreaking caption.

"Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband. You’ll forever be my rock, and my best friend," she continued in the heartfelt post. "I miss you more than anything baby."

Teen Mom fans were shocked, taking to Kylee's comment section to send their condolences. "I am so sorry to read about your loss. I can't imagine the pain you are going through. Praying for you all at this time," one user noted.

Fernandez's wife wrote back, "Thank you.. I’m just at a stand still. Like, how do you live life without your best friend.."

Malorie's sister Rachel Beaver paid tribe to her niece Emerson's father, penning, "I can't even begin to express the pain I feel right now. Gone too soon...rest easy lane," alongside a photo of him and his little girl.

Malorie, 21, and Lane welcomed Emerson together three years ago. The ex-couple were featured on the MTV show as they dramatically battled over custody of their daughter, who Lane said Malorie was keeping from him.

“Emmy has a father and stepmother that care about her so much and love her unconditionally. Malorie chooses to let her jealousy get in the way of her child’s happiness, and that’s not only sad, but low as a mother," Kylee previously told the outlet. “We ask Malorie to see her and she has us blocked. When she chooses to unblock us she ignores us or says ‘oh Emerson doesn’t want to talk to you."

