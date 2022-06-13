'Teen Mom' Tragedy: Father Of Malorie Beaver's Child Dead At 28

Malorie Beaver has suffered a huge loss. The father of the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star's daughter, Lane Fernandez, died at the young age of 28. There has been no word on the cause of death.

His wife, Kylee Rose, broke the tragic news in an Instagram post along with photos of her late partner holding their newborn baby boy, Nolyn, per The Sun. "I’m so lost without you babe. I love you to the moon and back and I know you’re watching out for us. I will forever miss you. It’s always been you," read the heartbreaking caption.