'Teen Mom OG' Star Mackenzie Standifer Files For Divorce From Ryan Edwards After He's Charged With Stalking & Harassing Her

teen mom og star mackenzie standifer files for divorce from ryan edwards after hes charged with stalking harassing her pp
Source: @mackedwards95/instagram
By:

Feb. 28 2023, Updated 3:36 p.m. ET

After some ups and downs, Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Standifer has filed for divorce from husband Ryan Edwards — 18 days after he was arrested and charged with harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and order of protection violation.

According to In Touch, Standifer filed on Monday, February 27, and she was granted a restraining order and temporary custody of their two kids.

teen mom og star mackenzie standifer files for divorce from ryan edwards after hes charged with stalking harassing her
Source: @mackedwards95/instagram
This comes after Edwards was wanted by cops for "stalking" and "violating a protective order" his wife had filed against him.

Edwards previously posted a horrible photo of the reality star in February, writing, “If you guys have never seen a spineless s*** this is one. They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to [sic]. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

Prior to that, he hinted something was going on between the two in January. “I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth,” a quote read. The former reality star captioned the image, saying, “Your regret is coming … good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted [sic].”

teen mom og star mackenzie standifer files for divorce from ryan edwards after hes charged with stalking harassing her
Source: @mackedwards95/instagram
Edwards then commented under an old photo of him with Mackenzie. "Take wife down off this. I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”

“Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing [sic],” he continued, hinting that divorce was imminent.

teen mom og star mackenzie standifer files for divorce from ryan edwards after hes charged with stalking harassing her
Source: @mackedwards95/instagram

For her part, the 27-year-old, who shares kids Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3, with Edwards, made it clear that he was violent throughout their marriage.

“Arguing, Ryan punched holes in the walls and doors. [He] held me up by my neck to the wall. Threw me down in hallway and said if he could not have me no one could,” Mackenzie said about an alleged fight from January.

“Opened pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me. This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys,” she continued, adding that her coworker called the police.

