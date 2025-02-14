'Teen Mom' Star Vee Rivera Reveals Her Secret to Staying Confident: 'When I Look Good, I Feel Good'
How does Vee Rivera always look her best? Don't worry, she told OK! her secrets.
The Teen Mom star sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! about how she's gained confidence throughout her time in the spotlight while spilling tips on feeling her best even when a bad mood might be working against her.
"There are times where I wake up and I'm like, 'Ugh, I don't wanna do this, or I don't wanna get ready. I don't want to even be on camera.' But obviously that is my job a lot of the times," Rivera admits. "So, I just try and remind myself that for me, my motto has always been: 'When I look good, I feel good.'"
"Even if I do have to force myself to put on a little bit of makeup or do my hair really quickly, I feel like that makes the most difference — pushing myself to do something that makes me feel a little bit better," the reality television personality explains. "I realize once I do that, I feel a little better because it pushes me and it gives me motivation. I do have to just push through a lot of the times, which I think a lot of us can say."
In addition to putting on some glam or taking out her curling iron, Rivera has also been super "fixated" on her skincare routine as of late.
"I feel like when my skin feels and looks good, I feel a lot more confident and my makeup goes on a lot better. It's also created this nighttime routine for me that is just for me," she notes.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In general, Rivera says she feels her "sexiest" on a night out with her friends.
"I think people have this misconception of me that I'm always did up all day every day and really I'm not," she admits. "[When I go out with friends,] I definitely feel a lot sexier and more beautiful. Sometimes I wish, I would do it more often."
From starting off in the spotlight as a well-known face on MTV to becoming a recognizable face in the influencer industry, Rivera feels proud of how much her career has grown.
"I think I have reached a level of contentment," she mentions of her social media success. "I know I've done great things with my platform as far as from where I started until now. Being able to like switch into lifestyle and beauty and having people still stick around and still love my content — I think I've done a really great job."
"Through my journey, there's going to be a lot of trolls that don't like what you're doing or always have to judge," she points out while advising her fans to ignore the haters. "I will just say just keep shining, keep going. Don't dull your light for anybody because at the end of the day that doesn't matter."
Rivera concludes: "How you show up and how authentic you are and what you put out there, that's ultimately your decision. People who love you and appreciate you are going to stick by you. Don't dull your shine for anybody, keep shining. If they don't like it, then that that's on them."