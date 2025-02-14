'Teen Mom' Star Vee Rivera Reveals Her Secret to Staying Confident: 'When I Look Good, I Feel Good'

"There are times where I wake up and I'm like, 'Ugh, I don't wanna do this, or I don't wanna get ready. I don't want to even be on camera.' But obviously that is my job a lot of the times," Rivera admits. "So, I just try and remind myself that for me, my motto has always been: 'When I look good, I feel good.'"

"Even if I do have to force myself to put on a little bit of makeup or do my hair really quickly, I feel like that makes the most difference — pushing myself to do something that makes me feel a little bit better," the reality television personality explains. "I realize once I do that, I feel a little better because it pushes me and it gives me motivation. I do have to just push through a lot of the times, which I think a lot of us can say."