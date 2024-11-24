Travis Kelce Has 'Strengthened' Taylor Swift and Made Her Feel 'More Confident and Fearless': 'Finding a Love Like This Has Changed' the Pop Star
Travis Kelce is bringing out the best in Taylor Swift!
According to an insider, the pop star, 34, has changed for the better since she began dating the Kansas City Chiefs player, 35, in the summer of 2023.
The insider spilled that the “Dress” singer “has felt like she’s had the best year of her life. Her relationship with Travis has strengthened so many parts of her and made her more confident and fearless.”
“Finding a love like this has changed Taylor,” they added.
“Taylor has always been a strong woman, but she’s also battled self-doubt and feared criticism like anyone else,” the insider shared. “She says getting older and being in a healthy, loving relationship has allowed her to let go of a lot of that.”
The Grammy winner, who kept her six-year romance with ex Joe Alwyn out of the spotlight, has been spotted all over the world living her best life with the football star.
“With Travis, she doesn’t seem so concerned with what people are or aren’t seeing. It’s refreshing for everyone to witness her being so much more relaxed and authentic,” they explained. “Taylor’s embracing his unfiltered personality and letting loose herself more, too.”
“Everyone in her life has noticed how different she seems with Travis,” the source claimed.
“For the first time, Taylor has a man who is super enthusiastic and unapologetic about showing his support and love for her,” they said of Kelce, who has been seen at a handful of her concerts and raved over her talent on his "New Heights" podcast.
As OK! previously reported, on the November 14 bonus episode of Travis and brother Jason Kelce’s show, the three-time Super Bowl winner gushed about his relationship with Taylor.
During the sit-down, Travis corrected his sibling, 37, after he called them “two very non-experts in relationships [who] would love to offer our advice.”
The tight end pointed out how they both are “very happy in [their] relationships,” also referencing Jason’s marriage to Kylie Kelce.
“That’s true,” the father-of-three agreed. “I shouldn’t say we’re not experts. We’re kind of killing it.”
Travis went on to offer advice to those searching for love.
The Grotesquerie star told listeners to “get out of the f------ house” and “stay out of clubs” to meet a potential significant other.
“There [are] a lot of guys at the delis. Go to the markets, go to a good sandwich spot. You’re gonna find somebody that’s doing well for themselves, getting themselves a good old meal,” he joked.
Jason noted to “do things that you genuinely like doing and [go] places you genuinely like going” so you can “hit it off” with people “enjoying similar things.”
