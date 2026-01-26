'Tell Me Lies' Star Alicia Crowder Teases 'Explosive' Season 3 Finale as She Reveals What Scene Was 'Emotionally Draining'
Jan. 26 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
The Tell Me Lies Season 3 finale is anticipated to be the most chaotic one yet — and Alicia Crowder has the inside scoop on what to expect.
The TV star, who plays Diana, revealed that the episode — which premieres on Tuesday, February 17 — is going to be both “crazy” and cathartic.
“Everything comes to a head and explodes,” Crowder exclusively told OK!. “I feel like the entire show, there’s so much tension, and it's all building and building and building, and there hasn't ever really been any satisfying release and breaking of that. I think that's what happens, is that it finally just explodes.”
Alicia Crowder Says Filming Abortion Argument Scene Was 'Emotionally Draining'
In Season 3, Diana chooses to get an abortion, despite what toxic ex-boyfriend Stephen (Jackson White) desires. When reflecting on her character’s story arc, Crowder revealed she struggled emotionally while filming the scene.
“It can be hard because your body doesn’t necessarily know the difference between feeling panic in a real situation versus a fake situation. That can be kind of physically taxing. I feel a little bit tired and emotionally drained after doing a big scene like that,” the actress disclosed. “Especially when there’s a lot of tension. You might be yelling, using your voice in a way that you usually wouldn’t.”
To cope with the emotions on set, Crowder made sure to stay grounded and practice gratitude for those in her inner circle.
“I’m lucky to have very good, solid relationships in my real life…I get to go home and be with great family and friends,” she said.
The Bleecker alum took her dog to Atlanta, Ga., for the first two seasons, and then to Toronto, Canada, for emotional support.
“Being able to go back to my trailer and have him was really nice,” she expressed.
Alicia Crowder Is 'Honored' to Portray an LGBTQ+ Character
Another major part of Diana’s identity is her sexuality, as she explores a relationship with Pippa (Sonia Mena). Accurately representing the LGBTQ+ community was crucial for Crowder as she headed into filming Season 3.
“I think it's interesting to show this storyline in the time period that we're in. It's 2008 and that part of [Diana’s] sexuality was not obvious to her…it was a real surprise,” she explained. “That’s a side of the gay experience that you don't necessarily see all the time, someone figuring it out in real time. You see her discovering that part of herself right in front of you.”
Crowder added, “I feel so honored to be able to tell that story, and hopefully people see that and feel seen. I feel like we're kind of seeing that go away a bit in television and movies, for a lot of different reasons, so it's really special. Besides the fact that they're two gay women, it's just nice to see those two people come together in this horrible storm of toxicity that is Tell Me Lies.”