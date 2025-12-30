or
Tension in the Belichick Family? Jennifer Schmitt and Jordon Hudson Keep Their Distance at Game

Source: Jen Belichick/ Facebook; MEGA

Jennifer Schmitt and Jordon Hudson avoided each other at a UNC game after months of public friction.

Dec. 29 2025, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Things have turned chilly in the Belichick clan.

During Saturday's UNC college football game, head coach Bill Belichick's daughter-in-law, Jennifer Schmitt, seemingly gave the cold shoulder to his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

image of Jennifer Schmitt and Jordon Hudson kept their distance during the UNC football game.
Source: MEGA; Jen Belichick/Facebook

Jennifer Schmitt and Jordon Hudson kept their distance during the UNC football game.

As the 73-year-old coach led his North Carolina Tar Heels to a narrow 20-15 victory over Stanford, the two women reportedly kept their distance and were not seen interacting at the game in Chapel Hill.

image of The two women were not seen interacting in the VIP suite.
Source: Jen Belichick/ Facebook

The two women were not seen interacting in the VIP suite.

In photos from the event, Hudson, 24, stood with her arms crossed in the VIP suite, wearing a white tank top and a striking blue reptile miniskirt. Meanwhile, Schmitt donned the team's colors, sporting a long-sleeve white crop top paired with blue high-waisted shorts.

image of Tension began earlier this year when Jennifer Schmitt criticized Jordon Hudson on Instagram.
Source: MEGA

Tension began earlier this year when Jennifer Schmitt criticized Jordon Hudson on Instagram.

Bill Belichick

Earlier this year, Schmitt criticized Hudson on Instagram for what she perceived as overbearing behavior during the coach's now-infamous interview with CBS' Tony Dokoupil.

image of Bill Belichick later defended Jordon Hudson’s actions during the CBS interview.
Source: MEGA

Bill Belichick later defended Jordon Hudson’s actions during the CBS interview.

"Publicists act in a professional manner, and don’t 'storm' off set delaying an interview," Schmitt wrote via Instagram at the time, a comment that likely didn't sit well with Hudson.

Source: @dudesondudes/Instagram

Despite the tension, Belichick defended his girlfriend, stating that Hudson only interjected during the interview after he made it clear he wanted to focus solely on his book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.

“Her presence loomed large, to say the least. She was watching the feeds, standing beside the team. I would say that Bill was [generally] uncomfortable [during his appearance]," one source said.

Still, Hudson seems all in on Belichick.

“I don’t get the vibe that she really cares what people think of her because she doesn’t seem shy about being out and being recognized,” said the source of hanging out in Nantucket with her man. “She has a small group of friends she does things with, like going shopping, having lunches and dinners. She has her own life; it’s not like she just hangs on Bill all day long.”

Another source added, "I have seen her do very normal, everyday things for him, and I think he appreciates that she takes care of him. I would say that his [previous] partners, while very nice and loving, were not as hands-on because they were accustomed to having staff or people helping them, and Jordon does not live that way. He is very happy. He is clearly proud to be in a relationship with Jordon, and I think he really likes the companionship.”

