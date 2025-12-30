Tension in the Belichick Family? Jennifer Schmitt and Jordon Hudson Keep Their Distance at Game

As the 73-year-old coach led his North Carolina Tar Heels to a narrow 20-15 victory over Stanford, the two women reportedly kept their distance and were not seen interacting at the game in Chapel Hill.

In photos from the event, Hudson, 24, stood with her arms crossed in the VIP suite, wearing a white tank top and a striking blue reptile miniskirt. Meanwhile, Schmitt donned the team's colors, sporting a long-sleeve white crop top paired with blue high-waisted shorts.

Earlier this year, Schmitt criticized Hudson on Instagram for what she perceived as overbearing behavior during the coach's now-infamous interview with CBS' Tony Dokoupil .

"Publicists act in a professional manner, and don’t 'storm' off set delaying an interview," Schmitt wrote via Instagram at the time, a comment that likely didn't sit well with Hudson.

Despite the tension, Belichick defended his girlfriend, stating that Hudson only interjected during the interview after he made it clear he wanted to focus solely on his book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.

“Her presence loomed large, to say the least. She was watching the feeds, standing beside the team. I would say that Bill was [generally] uncomfortable [during his appearance]," one source said.

Still, Hudson seems all in on Belichick.

“I don’t get the vibe that she really cares what people think of her because she doesn’t seem shy about being out and being recognized,” said the source of hanging out in Nantucket with her man. “She has a small group of friends she does things with, like going shopping, having lunches and dinners. She has her own life; it’s not like she just hangs on Bill all day long.”

Another source added, "I have seen her do very normal, everyday things for him, and I think he appreciates that she takes care of him. I would say that his [previous] partners, while very nice and loving, were not as hands-on because they were accustomed to having staff or people helping them, and Jordon does not live that way. He is very happy. He is clearly proud to be in a relationship with Jordon, and I think he really likes the companionship.”