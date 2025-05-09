Jordon Hudson Still 'Welcome' at Bill Belichick's UNC Football Practice After Allegations Surface That She Was Banned

Last month, a video went viral on X of the former cheerleader having a dominant presence over the Tar Heels’ practice. She dressed up in a fancy, long blue coat with white stilettos as she stood close to her 73-year-old beau. At one point, she placed a hand in his pocket, seemingly fixing his mic.

"Pretending to run the show…wants to be the most important person in the room, but isn’t," one user wrote on TikTok.

Another speculated, "She’s totally not into him you can tell…she’s all about money and show."

Many people made fun of her outfit, expressing how "heels on turf is crazy."