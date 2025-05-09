or
Jordon Hudson Still 'Welcome' at Bill Belichick's UNC Football Practice After Allegations Surface That She Was Banned

Photo of Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Source: MEGA

Jordon Hudson will remain a strong presence at Bill Belichick's football practice.

May 9 2025, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

The plot thickens.

After a report released on Friday, May 9, alleged Jordon Hudson is banned from Bill Belichick’s UNC football practice, the school confirmed that she is still in the picture.

jordon hudson welcome unc football practice bill belichick
Source: MEGA

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson met in 2021.

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities," the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill wrote in a statement.

The college also declared that "Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."

Jordon Hudson Places Bill Belichick's Legacy in Jeopardy

jordon hudson welcome unc football practice bill belichick
Source: MEGA

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson met on an airplane.

Earlier on May 9, a source told a podcast that Hudson, 24, is not permitted to step foot at practice or on the field as a result of her recent CBS interview controversy.

"There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades," an insider shared.

"Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward," another source said.

Jordon Hudson's Previous Appearance at UNC Football Practice

jordon hudson welcome unc football practice bill belichick
Source: MEGA

Jordon Hudson is not banned from UNC football practice.

Last month, a video went viral on X of the former cheerleader having a dominant presence over the Tar Heels’ practice. She dressed up in a fancy, long blue coat with white stilettos as she stood close to her 73-year-old beau. At one point, she placed a hand in his pocket, seemingly fixing his mic.

"Pretending to run the show…wants to be the most important person in the room, but isn’t," one user wrote on TikTok.

Another speculated, "She’s totally not into him you can tell…she’s all about money and show."

Many people made fun of her outfit, expressing how "heels on turf is crazy."

Source: @thecarolinacockroach/TikTok

Jordon Hudson got glam for UNC football practice.

Bill Belichick's CBS Interview Drama

Source: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube

Jordon Hudson interrupted Bill Belichick's interview.

Hudson made headlines for interceding the NFL alum’s interview with CBS Mornings reporter Tony Dokoupil in April.

The journalist asked how the couple met, to which she replied from the sidelines, "We’re not talking about this."

Belichick later defended his woman in a public statement addressing the incident.

"The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career," he said. "Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true."

The football legend further gushed over his girl in the acknowledgements of his new memoir, The Art of Winning: Lessons From a Life in Football, released on Tuesday, May 6.

"Thank you to my idea mill and creative muse, Jordon Hudson," he wrote.

