Who Is Jordon Hudson? Meet Bill Belichick's Girlfriend
Bill Belichick may be a legendary NFL coach, but it’s his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who's stealing the spotlight as speculation swirls about a possible engagement.
The 24-year-old beauty became the talk of the town — and for good reason.
The former college cheerleader, who took the leap into romance with the 73-year-old football icon in 2021, has quickly become a noteworthy figure beyond the football field. Their significant 49-year age difference has certainly raised eyebrows, but Hudson doesn’t seem to mind the scrutiny.
As the ambitious CEO and founder of Boston-based Trouble Cub Enterprises, Hudson is making waves in the business world despite her company’s mysterious nature.
Plus, this go-getter is dabbling in the entertainment industry too — she’s listed as the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions, working part-time as of August 2024.
Born and raised in Maine, Hudson proudly calls herself a "daughter of Maine Fishermen" on her Instagram bio.
The couple often heads back to her scenic hometown, where she shared a charming video of herself feeding seagulls with Belichick. "Never in my life did I think I would come across somebody who loved sky rats and the Great State of ME as much as I did, but alas, here we are," she gushed in the caption.
Hudson earned the crown of Miss Hancock in 2025 and is gearing up to represent her home turf in the upcoming Miss Maine pageant. The heartthrob pageant is set to take place on May 10 and 11 in Portland, Maine, with aspirations of making it to the Miss USA stage.
Before Hudson conquered pageantry, she was a cheerleading sensation at Bridgewater State University, where her squad clinched the National Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Championship in 2021. She even famously flaunted her championship ring while holding hands with Belichick on Valentine’s Day, jokingly noting, "P.S. — @nfl, that Championship Ring is mine."
A Love Story in the Skies
Their romance began mid-flight, literally!
Hudson met Belichick on a trip from Boston to FL in February 2021. A chance encounter turned into something special, as they bonded over her studies. The legendary coach even signed her textbook, leaving her a sweet note saying, "Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels."
Celebrating four years together, Hudson shared on Instagram, "Happy Meetiversary Bill Belichick — Cheers to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later."
Things took a dramatic twist during a CBS Sunday Mornings interview with Belichick when Hudson made a memorable cameo. "You have Jordon over there. Everybody in the world seems to be following this relationship," host Tony Dokoupil remarked. But when asked about their love story, Hudson swooped in, declaring, "We’re not talking about this!"
While some fans were concerned about her assertiveness during the interview, Belichick jumped to her defense, explaining in an April 30 statement that their relationship was not the focus.
Adding fuel to the speculative fire, Hudson was spotted with a sparkling diamond on her left hand at a recent luncheon on April 29, sparking rumors about engagement. Earlier in February, she sported another diamond ring adorned with an amethyst.