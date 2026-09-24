Milania Giudice Gets Into Heated Exchange With Mom Teresa and Sister Gia While Surrounded by Police: Watch

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Milania Giudice filmed a heated exchange with her mother and sister that went viral. The 20-year-old posted the since-deleted video of her bickering back and forth with Teresa Giudice while the family appeared to be surrounded by police as they walked through an airport. "This is what we do now," Milania said over and over again, seemingly getting more and more heated with her mother.

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'Let Her Do What She Wants'

Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice appeared to film Teresa Giudice in an airport.

In response, Teresa told her middle daughter, "I love you," just as many times. The eldest Giuduce daughter, Gia, appeared caught in the middle, attempting to de-escalate the tension between her younger sister and her mom. "Just let her do what she wants to do," she pleaded.

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Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice told her daughter she loved her over and over again.

Gia's words only seemed to enrage Milania even further, prompting the young star to tell both her mother and her sister to "shut the f--- up." She then abruptly cut off the video, which was originally posted to her Instagram Story. It is unclear why the police were there or what exactly the women were bickering over. Milania, who is the third of Teresa and Joe Giudice's four daughters, seems to have had several outbursts lately.

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Milania Giudice's Arrest

Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice was arrested in May for simple assault.

The college student was arrested in May and charged with one count of simple assault in New Jersey. A judge at a virtual court hearing in July claimed she "knowingly cause bodily injury to another, specifically by striking the victim in the head with her fist, causing redness to the middle of the victim’s forehead, during a domestic dispute in violation of … a disorderly person’s offense." Milania enrolled in anger management classes last month following her arrest. "I mean, it is what it is, s--- happens in life," Milania said about the incident in June. "It is what it is, you gotta learn from it, just become a better person and talk about it."

Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice broke her silence on her arrest.