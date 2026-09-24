Milania Giudice Gets Into Heated Exchange With Mom Teresa and Sister Gia While Surrounded by Police: Watch
Sept. 24 2026, Published 10:31 a.m. ET
Milania Giudice filmed a heated exchange with her mother and sister that went viral.
The 20-year-old posted the since-deleted video of her bickering back and forth with Teresa Giudice while the family appeared to be surrounded by police as they walked through an airport.
"This is what we do now," Milania said over and over again, seemingly getting more and more heated with her mother.
'Let Her Do What She Wants'
In response, Teresa told her middle daughter, "I love you," just as many times.
The eldest Giuduce daughter, Gia, appeared caught in the middle, attempting to de-escalate the tension between her younger sister and her mom.
"Just let her do what she wants to do," she pleaded.
Gia's words only seemed to enrage Milania even further, prompting the young star to tell both her mother and her sister to "shut the f--- up."
She then abruptly cut off the video, which was originally posted to her Instagram Story. It is unclear why the police were there or what exactly the women were bickering over.
Milania, who is the third of Teresa and Joe Giudice's four daughters, seems to have had several outbursts lately.
- Milania Giudice Was 'Acting Erratically' Before Her Arrest, Police Claim: She Was 'Throwing Food and Candles'
- Milania Giudice Accused of Going After 'Multiple People' in 'Explosive Fight' Before Sister Called 911: Source
- Who Is Milania Giudice? 6 Things to Know About Teresa Giudice's Daughter After Her Domestic Violence Arrest
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Milania Giudice's Arrest
The college student was arrested in May and charged with one count of simple assault in New Jersey.
A judge at a virtual court hearing in July claimed she "knowingly cause bodily injury to another, specifically by striking the victim in the head with her fist, causing redness to the middle of the victim’s forehead, during a domestic dispute in violation of … a disorderly person’s offense."
Milania enrolled in anger management classes last month following her arrest.
"I mean, it is what it is, s--- happens in life," Milania said about the incident in June. "It is what it is, you gotta learn from it, just become a better person and talk about it."
She noted she was "not in a good area" in her life when the alleged assault went down.
"That happens. I’ve been through a lot in life, and some other stuff happened to me," she added. "Just because you guys think you know everything that happens in my life, you just really don’t."
Milania, who began making intermittent appearances alongside her mother on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2009, recently mourned the death of her best friend Victoria Zardoya.