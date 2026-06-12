or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > The Real Housewives of New Jersey
OK LogoNEWS

Milania Giudice Accused of Going After 'Multiple People' in 'Explosive Fight' Before Sister Called 911: Source

Photo of Teresa Giudice and Milania Giudice
Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram

Milania Giudice was arrested on May 14 after an 'explosive fight' inside a New Jersey home.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 12 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Shocking new details have emerged surrounding the domestic violence arrest of Milania Giudice, the daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

"There was an explosive fight in the house where things escalated,” a source told a news outlet on Friday, June 12.

Article continues below advertisement

The Altercation Reportedly Started From a Heated Argument

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Milania Giudice was arrested on May 14.
Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram

Milania Giudice was arrested on May 14.

Multiple outlets reported on Thursday, June 11, that the 20-year-old was arrested on May 14 by New Jersey's Montville Township Police for “simple assault” and “causing bodily injury" after an incident occurred around 6:12 p.m.

The case was classified under domestic violence, according to a court spokesperson.

The altercation reportedly started as a "heated argument" before things took a turn for the worse and a family member got involved, according to the insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Milania Giudice's Sister Reportedly Called 911 on Her

Photo of Milania Giudice is one of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice's four daughters.
Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram

Milania Giudice is one of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice's four daughters.

"There was so much going on that her sister ended up pulling the trigger to call the cops on her," the source said. "It was out of fear for people’s safety and for the fact that Milania was going at multiple people."

It's unclear which sister made the 911 call. In addition to Milania, the reality TV alum, 54, and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, share three other daughters: Gia, 25, Gabriella, 22, and Audriana, 16.

MORE ON:
The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Milania Giudice Has Yet to Address Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Photo of Milania Giudice has not commented on her alleged domestic violence arrest.
Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram

Milania Giudice has not commented on her alleged domestic violence arrest.

The college student has yet to address her alleged domestic violence arrest, though she has shared a series of subliminal posts on social media.

"idk idc and idgaf," read a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 10.

In another post, she reshared a quote that read, "Rule #1 in life: Do what makes you happy."

Milania recently reflected on her sophomore year at the University of Tampa on June 8, captioning a carousel of festive posts, "Thank you @uoftampa and Tampa for the best sophomore year❤️🖤❤️🖤missing it all already."

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Is Set to Return

Photo of Teresa Giudice has appeared on all 15 seasons of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey.'
Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice has appeared on all 15 seasons of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey.'

Milania is best known for her appearances on the Bravo franchise, where her mother was one of the original five main cast members and starred on the show for all 14 seasons.

After nearly two years off the air, it was announced in March that Teresa, alongside Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania, were returning to Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 15.

The trio is set to join several new faces, with casting details still under wraps.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.