Milania Giudice Accused of Going After 'Multiple People' in 'Explosive Fight' Before Sister Called 911: Source

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Shocking new details have emerged surrounding the domestic violence arrest of Milania Giudice, the daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. "There was an explosive fight in the house where things escalated,” a source told a news outlet on Friday, June 12.

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The Altercation Reportedly Started From a Heated Argument

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice was arrested on May 14.

Multiple outlets reported on Thursday, June 11, that the 20-year-old was arrested on May 14 by New Jersey's Montville Township Police for “simple assault” and “causing bodily injury" after an incident occurred around 6:12 p.m. The case was classified under domestic violence, according to a court spokesperson. The altercation reportedly started as a "heated argument" before things took a turn for the worse and a family member got involved, according to the insider.

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Milania Giudice's Sister Reportedly Called 911 on Her

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice is one of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice's four daughters.

"There was so much going on that her sister ended up pulling the trigger to call the cops on her," the source said. "It was out of fear for people’s safety and for the fact that Milania was going at multiple people." It's unclear which sister made the 911 call. In addition to Milania, the reality TV alum, 54, and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, share three other daughters: Gia, 25, Gabriella, 22, and Audriana, 16.

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Milania Giudice Has Yet to Address Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice has not commented on her alleged domestic violence arrest.

The college student has yet to address her alleged domestic violence arrest, though she has shared a series of subliminal posts on social media. "idk idc and idgaf," read a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 10. In another post, she reshared a quote that read, "Rule #1 in life: Do what makes you happy." Milania recently reflected on her sophomore year at the University of Tampa on June 8, captioning a carousel of festive posts, "Thank you @uoftampa and Tampa for the best sophomore year❤️🖤❤️🖤missing it all already."

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Is Set to Return

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice has appeared on all 15 seasons of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey.'