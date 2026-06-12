Milania Giudice Accused of Going After 'Multiple People' in 'Explosive Fight' Before Sister Called 911: Source
June 12 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET
Shocking new details have emerged surrounding the domestic violence arrest of Milania Giudice, the daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.
"There was an explosive fight in the house where things escalated,” a source told a news outlet on Friday, June 12.
The Altercation Reportedly Started From a Heated Argument
Multiple outlets reported on Thursday, June 11, that the 20-year-old was arrested on May 14 by New Jersey's Montville Township Police for “simple assault” and “causing bodily injury" after an incident occurred around 6:12 p.m.
The case was classified under domestic violence, according to a court spokesperson.
The altercation reportedly started as a "heated argument" before things took a turn for the worse and a family member got involved, according to the insider.
Milania Giudice's Sister Reportedly Called 911 on Her
"There was so much going on that her sister ended up pulling the trigger to call the cops on her," the source said. "It was out of fear for people’s safety and for the fact that Milania was going at multiple people."
It's unclear which sister made the 911 call. In addition to Milania, the reality TV alum, 54, and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, share three other daughters: Gia, 25, Gabriella, 22, and Audriana, 16.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Milania Giudice Has Yet to Address Her Domestic Violence Arrest
The college student has yet to address her alleged domestic violence arrest, though she has shared a series of subliminal posts on social media.
"idk idc and idgaf," read a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 10.
In another post, she reshared a quote that read, "Rule #1 in life: Do what makes you happy."
Milania recently reflected on her sophomore year at the University of Tampa on June 8, captioning a carousel of festive posts, "Thank you @uoftampa and Tampa for the best sophomore year❤️🖤❤️🖤missing it all already."
'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Is Set to Return
Milania is best known for her appearances on the Bravo franchise, where her mother was one of the original five main cast members and starred on the show for all 14 seasons.
After nearly two years off the air, it was announced in March that Teresa, alongside Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania, were returning to Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 15.
The trio is set to join several new faces, with casting details still under wraps.