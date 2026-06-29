Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Insists Viral Mugshot Is 'AI' as She Breaks Silence on Domestic Violence Arrest

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Teresa Giudice's daughter, Milania Giudice, is speaking out for the first time following her recent arrest, shutting down viral rumors surrounding an alleged mugshot circulating online. The 20-year-old insisted the image was generated using artificial intelligence while briefly addressing the incident that led to her domestic violence charge.

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'Nothing to Be Proud Of'

Source: @milaniagiudice321/TikTok The 20-year-old insisted the viral mugshot circulating on social media was generated by AI.

In a TikTok video shared on Monday, June 29, Milania laughed off the widely shared image before making it clear it was fake. "I have one thing to say, I'm going to save the rest for tomorrow. But that 'mugshot' of me, if you guys really believe. That's AI," she said. "I ate down in my mugshot. I looked fire. I mean, nothing to be proud of."

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@milaniagiudice321 peace and love ♬ original sound - Milania Giudice Source: @milaniagiudice321/TikTok Milania admitted she 'was not in a good area' in her life at the time of the alleged incident.

'Not in a Good Area in My Life'