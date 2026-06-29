Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Insists Viral Mugshot Is 'AI' as She Breaks Silence on Domestic Violence Arrest
June 29 2026, Published 9:31 a.m. ET
Teresa Giudice's daughter, Milania Giudice, is speaking out for the first time following her recent arrest, shutting down viral rumors surrounding an alleged mugshot circulating online.
The 20-year-old insisted the image was generated using artificial intelligence while briefly addressing the incident that led to her domestic violence charge.
'Nothing to Be Proud Of'
In a TikTok video shared on Monday, June 29, Milania laughed off the widely shared image before making it clear it was fake.
"I have one thing to say, I'm going to save the rest for tomorrow. But that 'mugshot' of me, if you guys really believe. That's AI," she said. "I ate down in my mugshot. I looked fire. I mean, nothing to be proud of."
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'Not in a Good Area in My Life'
While acknowledging her arrest, Milania suggested she plans to speak more about what happened in the future.
"It is what it is, you gotta learn from it. Just become a better person and talk about it," she continued. "I just was not in a good area in my life. That happens, I've been through a lot in life, and some other stuff happened to me."
The daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also pushed back against assumptions about her personal life.
"Just because you guys think you know everything that happens in my life, you just really don't," she said, once again insisting the viral mugshot was fake before adding, "I can't believe you guys even believe that's real."