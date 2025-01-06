Teresa Giudice Admits She'd 'Love' to Request a Pardon for Ex-Husband Joe After He Was Deported 5 Years Ago

As OK! revealed on January 6, Teresa’s hit show is currently not filming after an entirely new group of women were offered spots on the show, only for Bravo to turn around and put the old cast and new cast on pause. They have ultimately not decided what they want to do with the franchise moving forward, and Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen has made it clear nothing will happen until next year with the show.

Teresa spoke about the pause in the same podcast, explaining that if Bravo thinks a break will make her reunite with her brother, Joe Gorga, it is “absolutely not” happening.