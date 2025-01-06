Teresa Giudice Admits She'd 'Love' to Request a Pardon for Ex-Husband Joe After He Was Deported 5 Years Ago
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice may have married Luis Ruelas after divorcing Joe Giudice, but that doesn’t means she has stopped caring about her ex.
On her “Turning The Tables” podcast, Teresa spoke about Joe, noting that she would like to see him get pardoned when Donald Trump takes office.
Specifically stating she “would love to” request a pardon, Teresa shared that she has spoken to psychics who “said they see Joe back in this country.” After being deported to Italy over five years ago, Joe ended up moving to the Bahamas. “I hope it does happen,” Teresa reiterated of Joe returning to the U.S. “because then he could help me with the girls.”
As OK! revealed on January 6, Teresa’s hit show is currently not filming after an entirely new group of women were offered spots on the show, only for Bravo to turn around and put the old cast and new cast on pause. They have ultimately not decided what they want to do with the franchise moving forward, and Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen has made it clear nothing will happen until next year with the show.
Teresa spoke about the pause in the same podcast, explaining that if Bravo thinks a break will make her reunite with her brother, Joe Gorga, it is “absolutely not” happening.
Reiterating it will “never” happen, Teresa went on to share that fans of the show don’t know the entire story of what happened with her sibling. “I didn’t want to run my family through the mud,” Teresa told listeners as to why she didn’t reveal more. “I didn’t. There’s a reason why I didn’t watch the show: To keep the peace for my parents. I think if I would’ve watched it, it would’ve never lasted this long. We would’ve stopped talking a long time ago and I guess it wasn’t supposed to go that way because then my family would’ve been so devastated.”
Teresa also revealed another relationship she has no intention of patching up — namely her old friendship with costar Margaret Josephs.
“I’m so done with Margaret,” she lamented. “With Margaret, when we started the season, I said hi to her because we’re on a TV show and then she’s the one that started right from the bat trying to ice me out.”
Adding that Margaret was “trying to get everybody on the cast to not film with us so we would get kicked off the show,” Teresa felt that was misguided on Margaret's part due to Teresa having “started the show.” “I am a fan-favorite and I started from the beginning,” Teresa remarked. “Everyone has seen my journey. I’m not trying to be fake. I’m not trying to be strategic.”