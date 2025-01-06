'RHONJ' Shake-Up Exposed: Bravo Pursued 'Entire New Cast' of Women for Season 15 Before Hitting 'Pause'

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been in limbo since the end of Season 14 in August 2024. Now, OK! has exclusively learned Bravo offered an entire new cast spots on the show only to then put the entire production on pause.

From what the source explained, it seems apparent this would be akin to what Bravo did with Vanderpump Rules , bringing in fresh, young people with new storylines.

“When Season 14 wrapped, Bravo decided to pursue taking the show in a new direction,” a source close to RHONJ production exclusively dished. As to what that direction was, the insider detailed how “Bravo offered a group of new, younger women positions to be on the show."

“Bravo ended up not being sure what direction they wanted to take the show in, so they put the new women on pause, as well as the old women,” the source explained.

Things are definitely still up in the air even to this date, as the insider added Bravo is “still deciding” what they want to do, as there are currently “no plans to film anything for RHONJ until at least December 2025.” “This means the old cast could come back in some capacity or it could be an entire new cast,” they noted. “Truly no decisions have been made.”