'RHONJ' Shake-Up Exposed: Bravo Pursued 'Entire New Cast' of Women for Season 15 Before Hitting 'Pause'
The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been in limbo since the end of Season 14 in August 2024. Now, OK! has exclusively learned Bravo offered an entire new cast spots on the show only to then put the entire production on pause.
“When Season 14 wrapped, Bravo decided to pursue taking the show in a new direction,” a source close to RHONJ production exclusively dished. As to what that direction was, the insider detailed how “Bravo offered a group of new, younger women positions to be on the show."
From what the source explained, it seems apparent this would be akin to what Bravo did with Vanderpump Rules, bringing in fresh, young people with new storylines.
“Bravo ended up not being sure what direction they wanted to take the show in, so they put the new women on pause, as well as the old women,” the source explained.
Things are definitely still up in the air even to this date, as the insider added Bravo is “still deciding” what they want to do, as there are currently “no plans to film anything for RHONJ until at least December 2025.” “This means the old cast could come back in some capacity or it could be an entire new cast,” they noted. “Truly no decisions have been made.”
- Melissa Gorga Claps Back at Enemy Teresa Giudice for Taking Credit for Her Sprinkle Cookie Company
- Melissa Gorga Reveals Her Favorite 'RHONJ' Christmas Episode: 'A Memorable Moment for Me'
- Tiffany Pollard Accuses Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas of Cheating on Her 'A--' During Explosive 'House of Villains' Fight
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While most Real Housewives franchises retain some of their cast members from year to year, The Real Housewives of New York City was the first iteration of the show to completely cut their cast after Season 13 and bring in all new people. The ratings have never been what they were with the original cast, though, which is likely part of what has Bravo reconsidering what to do with RHONJ.
Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen recently spoke out about the state of RHONJ in an interview with Us Weekly.
“You’re not gonna get it for, like, a year, so everyone stop asking,” Cohen stated, adding he keeps “saying you are going to get nothing” so fans need to “stop asking.”
When The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s last season wrapped, the cast was divided into two sides, with one group of the women standing behind Teresa Giudice and the other group defending Giudice’s arch nemesis, her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. The only cast member that was able to navigate both sides was Dolores Catania.