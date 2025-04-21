Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are 'Really in Love' Despite Financial Crisis, Gia Giudice Insists

“She is a lover, and Louie and my mom are both Tauruses, so the same sign,” Gia shared with Us Weekly. ”They’re both lovers.”

While Teresa has been married to Luis since August 2022, their marriage has been picked apart by Teresa’s costars and the public. Adding fuel to the fire, the two reportedly owe a combined $3 million in tax debt. However, Gia dished things on the homefront are solid.

“They’re both really good,” Gia revealed. “I know sometimes the fans don’t want to believe me when I say it. They say that I sound like a broken record. But I mean, I wouldn’t be lying. If things were this bad or if something was really wrong, I don’t think I would be living under this roof.”