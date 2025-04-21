Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are 'Really in Love' Despite Financial Crisis, Gia Giudice Insists
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia opened up about her mom's marriage to Luis Ruelas.
“She is a lover, and Louie and my mom are both Tauruses, so the same sign,” Gia shared with Us Weekly. ”They’re both lovers.”
While Teresa has been married to Luis since August 2022, their marriage has been picked apart by Teresa’s costars and the public. Adding fuel to the fire, the two reportedly owe a combined $3 million in tax debt. However, Gia dished things on the homefront are solid.
“They’re both really good,” Gia revealed. “I know sometimes the fans don’t want to believe me when I say it. They say that I sound like a broken record. But I mean, I wouldn’t be lying. If things were this bad or if something was really wrong, I don’t think I would be living under this roof.”
The influencer added everything is “really good under this roof,” as their “family is beautiful” and “OK.” She also noted Luis has gone “above and beyond” for his entire family since Teresa divorced her first husband, Joe, in 2019.
“You could tell she was very loved and coddled and just a lot of affection, which she didn’t really get,” Gia said. “My mom and dad’s marriage wasn’t really like that. It was just different. They obviously loved each other, but it wasn’t very intimate in front of others or lovey-dovey all the time, but that’s kind of how [she and Luis] are. It’s nice to see them both really in love.”
This isn’t the first time Gia has spoken out regarding Teresa and Luis as of late, as she recently replied to concerned fans who questioned their financial situation.
On the March 30 episode of her “Casual Chaos” podcast, Gia dished the past week was “chaotic" for their family.
“We have had a lot of positive moments this week and some negative moments,” she shared. “I’m sure you all have seen the news.”
Gia, who insisted she wants to be “real” when discussing the situation, noted Teresa has been the “sole provider for my sisters and I since the minute my father left for prison.”
“The second my mom got home from jail, she has been working her a-- off to make sure that my sisters and I live a stable life and that my family is financially stable,” she continued, reiterating to fans she can’t express how hard her “mom has worked” over the past few years.
“My mom has everything under control, and there’s nothing to worry about,” the famous reality starlet’s daughter added.
As far as Luis, Gia had good things to say about him, as she stated he’s the “most amazing stepfather” and treats her and her sisters “like his own.”
“He is also working on getting everything resolved as well,” she noted regarding his financial issues. “But there’s nothing to worry about. Everything’s going to be fine. But thank you for your concern.”