Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Requests More Time to Repay Home Loan Amid Tax Troubles

Ruelas was granted the extension for repayment, as court papers noted, “The Borrower has requested, and the Lender has agreed to extend the maturity date of the Initial Loan from March 25, 2025 to March 25, 2026.” The documents also confirmed they gave him the additional $250K he requested.

According to The Sun , Ruelas took out a $1 million loan on the home he and Giudice share on March 25, 2024. He reportedly requested an extension on this and $250K more via a Mortage Modification.

“During the extended term of the Loan,” the legal documents state, “the Borrower shall continue to make payments on the account of interest only as set forth in the Initial Note, on the 1st day of each month until March 25, 2026 on which date the unpaid principal balance, together with accrued interest and all other sums due from the Borrower to the Lender under the Note and Loan Documents shall become immediately due and payable.”

In addition to the money borrowed, Ruelas agreed to pay the lender a $5,000 loan fee.

When the pair first bought the home in 2021 for $3.35 million, they did not take out a loan. The home remains owned via an LLC, which Ruelas is the “sole member” of, meaning Giudice’s name is not currently attached to the property.