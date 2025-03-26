or
Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Requests More Time to Repay Home Loan Amid Tax Troubles

Photo of Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, requested more time to repay his home loan amid tax troubles.

March 26 2025, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, requested additional time to pay back his home loan amid his tax debt.

Photo of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Luis Ruelas filed a Mortage Modification.

According to The Sun, Ruelas took out a $1 million loan on the home he and Giudice share on March 25, 2024. He reportedly requested an extension on this and $250K more via a Mortage Modification.

Ruelas was granted the extension for repayment, as court papers noted, “The Borrower has requested, and the Lender has agreed to extend the maturity date of the Initial Loan from March 25, 2025 to March 25, 2026.” The documents also confirmed they gave him the additional $250K he requested.

Photo of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Both Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas have current tax liens against them.

“During the extended term of the Loan,” the legal documents state, “the Borrower shall continue to make payments on the account of interest only as set forth in the Initial Note, on the 1st day of each month until March 25, 2026 on which date the unpaid principal balance, together with accrued interest and all other sums due from the Borrower to the Lender under the Note and Loan Documents shall become immediately due and payable.”

In addition to the money borrowed, Ruelas agreed to pay the lender a $5,000 loan fee.

When the pair first bought the home in 2021 for $3.35 million, they did not take out a loan. The home remains owned via an LLC, which Ruelas is the “sole member” of, meaning Giudice’s name is not currently attached to the property.

Photo of Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Luis Ruelas is the 'sole member' of the LLC that owns the home he shares with Teresa Giudice.

As OK! reported, Ruelas is currently $2.5 million in tax debt. According to a court report posted on social media, Giudice also has a lien against her and reportedly owes $303,889.20 to the state of New Jersey.

Giudice is no stranger to legal problems involving finances, as she previously went to jail in 2015 for her role in a financial fraud conspiracy, which included bank, mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. She and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, were accused of multiple things, including submitting fraudulent loan applications, lying about their employment and salary, concealing assets, filing for bankruptcy protection and, coincidentally given the recent news, cheating the government on taxes.

Photo of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice previosuly spent time in jail.

Teresa was sentenced to 15 months behind bars, while Joe was sentenced to 41 months. Teresa returned home after the sentencing, but Joe ended up in ICE custody and was deported to Italy, as he is not a U.S. citizen.

To date, Teresa and Luis have not commented on their tax liens or the Mortage Modification.

