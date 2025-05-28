‘Pretty Wild’ Star Tess Taylor Embraces 'Tradwife' Life After Fame and Chaos

Tess Taylor, once the hard-partying star of E!’s Pretty Wild, swapped Hollywood nightlife for homegrown veggies and fresh sourdough in suburban Wisconsin.

A decade after her rise to fame, the former reality star now lives a more tranquil life — and she couldn't be happier!

Best known for starring alongside her “sisters” Alexis and Gabby Neiers on the 2010 series, Taylor became a fixture in pop culture for her wild antics and glamorous image. But these days, she’s a devoted wife, hands-on mom of two and enthusiastic home gardener — miles away from the red carpet and tabloid headlines.