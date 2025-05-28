or
‘Pretty Wild’ Star Tess Taylor Embraces 'Tradwife' Life After Fame and Chaos

Composite photos of Photo of Tess Taylor
Source: E!/YouTube; @tessamberrr/Instagram

Former 'Pretty Wild' star Tess Taylor now lives a peaceful, domestic life in Wisconsin with her husband and daughters.

By:

May 28 2025, Published 7:19 p.m. ET

Tess Taylor, once the hard-partying star of E!’s Pretty Wild, swapped Hollywood nightlife for homegrown veggies and fresh sourdough in suburban Wisconsin.

A decade after her rise to fame, the former reality star now lives a more tranquil life — and she couldn't be happier!

Best known for starring alongside her “sisters” Alexis and Gabby Neiers on the 2010 series, Taylor became a fixture in pop culture for her wild antics and glamorous image. But these days, she’s a devoted wife, hands-on mom of two and enthusiastic home gardener — miles away from the red carpet and tabloid headlines.

Photo of Tess Taylor
Source: E!/YouTube

Tess Taylor credited her new environment and hands-on domestic routine with helping her heal from her past.

Tess now lives with her husband and two daughters — River, 8, and Meadow, 6 — and recently offered fans a rare glimpse into her new world via Instagram.

"I love this environment. It has been healing for me,” she shared.

One of her favorite pastimes is gardening, which she frequently documents. "This garden has been beyond therapeutic for me," she wrote in a post. "There’s something about getting my hands in the dirt, the smells, the sounds… tending to gentle things… watching them grow… taking time to be present. It’s all been very healing.”

Composite photos of Photo of Tess Taylor
Source: @tessamberrr/Instagram

Tess Taylor lives with her husband and daughters, River and Meadow.

Tess' lifestyle shift leans heavily into the “tradwife” trend — a back-to-basics, homemaker aesthetic that’s been gaining traction online. She regularly posts about baking, gardening and embracing the joys of domestic life. From homemade sourdough loaves to homegrown herbs, it’s clear she’s found peace in the simple things.

"Being able to live free from the bondage of my past is one of the greatest blessings recovery could have ever given me," she wrote in one heartfelt post.

Photo of Tess Taylor
Source: @tessamberrr/Instagram

Tess Taylor called her new chapter 'one of the greatest blessings recovery could have ever given me.'

Of course, Tess' past is still a topic of fascination for some, particularly her brief connection to the infamous “Bling Ring” scandal.

While her "sister" Alexis faced legal trouble tied to the celebrity burglaries, Tess has long distanced herself from that chapter. "I moved on from this long ago,” she said. "I have a beautiful life and family that mean the world to me and that is my focus today and always.”

Photo of Tess Taylor, Gabbi Neiers and Alexis Neiers
Source: E!/YouTube

Tess Taylor has distanced herself from from the drama linked to her party girl past.

In a March 2024 update, she gushed, “Fresh sourdough and a @notperfectlinen pinafore apron make me smile. Spring is coming and that brings me joy.”

