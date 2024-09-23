Julianne Hough Cooks in a Bikini to Declare She's the 'Opposite of a 'Tradwife': Watch
Julianne Hough is loving the single life!
On Sunday, September 22, the dancer poked fun at the "tradwife" trend by uploading an Instagram video of herself cooking in the kitchen wearing nothing but a white bikini.
"What’s the opposite of #tradwife😉," the blonde beauty captioned the video, which also featured her pooch.
"Tradwife" is a fairly new term popularized by social media that refers to married women who embrace the homemaker role and follow the stereotype of a wife and mom sticking to traditional gender roles.
Several influencers have gone viral for their tradwife videos, most notably model and mom Nara Smith, who has gained 4 million Instagram followers from her videos that show her making intricate home-cooked meals for her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, while dressed to the nines.
As OK! reported, the Dancing With the Stars alum, 36, hasn't been in a public romance since she and Brooks Laich ended their marriage in 2020.
On the Monday, August 12, episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, the Safe Haven star admitted the former hockey player, 41, represented more of a "father figure" to her during their relationship, which began in 2017.
"It wasn’t right. That can be a hard thing to fully accept," she spilled. "We both have regrets that it didn’t work out, because I don’t think we had the maturity to come together."
"He was contracting while I was expanding. We just couldn’t find each other in that," added Hough, noting that while Laich was coming to terms with the end of his NHL career, she was finally finding herself after years of personal struggles.
"Everything that I had ever known, that I had put in place for my control and my protection … I had this marriage to this guy who represented more of a father figure to me, and while he was changing, I was changing," the actress added.
Hough also touched on her relationship with ex Ryan Seacrest, 49, sharing that dating someone so famous took a toll on her.
"I would imagine it would be so exciting and so privileged and so romantic and then also I would feel like I was losing myself to all of that. That was exactly the dynamic," she said. "The rug was swept up from underneath me, and I was just flying and I was experiencing things that I didn’t even know existed."
"I had this insecurity that I was like, 'I don’t ever want anybody to think that I’m with him for this reason.' And so I then started playing smaller," she recalled. "I know that that was his experience in past situations and stuff, and so I again overcompensated, [I] was malleable to fit into exactly what somebody needed me to be for them to be happy."